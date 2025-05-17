Sky vs. Fever Prediction, Odds and Best WNBA Prop Bets for Saturday, May 17
Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever shocked a ton of people in 2024, having the franchise’s best season since 2016, and now the Fever are true contenders to win the title in 2025.
Indiana added Natashaw Howard, DeWanna Bonner and Sophie Cunningham in the offseason while retaining Kelsey Mitchell. With Clark set as the favorite to win MVP at some books, the Fever are expected to compete with the New York Liberty, Minnesota Lynx, Las Vegas Aces and other top contenders in the W.
On Saturday, the Fever will open their season against Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky. Reese and Clark have a longstanding rivalry dating back to their time in college, but it was Clark who won the Rookie of the Year award between the two last season.
The Sky let last season’s leading scorer Chennedy Carter walk in the offseason, but they did add some key veterans in Courtney Vandersloot, Kia Nurse and Rebecca Allen.
Oddsmakers have the Fever set as sizable favorites in this matchup, but will they be able to cover?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to watch in the prop market and my game prediction for this season opener.
Sky vs. Fever Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Sky +7.5 (-110)
- Fever -7.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Sky: +260
- Fever: -325
Total
- 167.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Sky vs. Fever How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, May 17
- Time: 3:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
- How to Watch (TV): ABC
- Sky record: 0-0
- Fever record: 0-0
Sky vs. Fever Injury Reports
Sky Injury Report
- Courtney Vandersloot – game-time decision
Fever Injury Report
- Damiris Dantas – game-time decision
- Sophie Cunningham –game-time decision
Sky vs. Fever Best WNBA Prop Bets
Fever Best WNBA Prop Bet
- Caitlin Clark OVER 21.5 Points (-125)
Last season, Clark finished with 23 or more points in two of her four games against the Sky, but where I really think she showed growth was after the Olympic break.
In 14 games following that break, Clark averaged 23.1 points per game while shooting 43.5 percent from the field and 37.0 percent from beyond the arc. The All-Star guard had nine games during that stretch where she cleared 21.5 points.
The Fever have even more weapons in 2025 – which should take some pressure off of Clark – but I think the star guard is a real threat to win the scoring title in 2025. She’s a solid target at this number after such a strong finish to last season.
Sky vs. Fever Prediction and Pick
I’m not sure where the offense is going to come from for the Sky in 2025.
Losing Chennedy Carter puts a lot of pressure on Reese and Kamilla Cardoso to score at a higher rate in 2025, and the Sky didn’t really add a ton of scoring in the offseason.
Chicago finished 11th (second to last) in offensive rating last season, and that could be the case again in 2025.
Meanwhile, the Fever have built a very solid roster around Clark by adding veterans like Bonner, Howard and Cunningham. Indiana was elite in the second half of the 2024 season, and it finished the campaign with the No. 3 offensive rating and No. 6 net rating in the league.
I think the Fever run away with this matchup at home.
Pick: Fever -7.5 (-110 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
