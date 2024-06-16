Sky vs. Fever Prediction, Odds and Key Players for WNBA on Sunday, June 16
The Chicago Sky and Indiana Fever are facing off for the second time this month, and the first matchup was a close game that drew fireworks.
The Fever ended up winning 71-70, but the story of the game turned into the scuffle between Chennedy Carter and Caitlin Clark, which sent shockwaves through the WNBA for a week or so.
Hopefully, people can move past this incident and focus on what should be a great basketball game with both of these teams sitting at four wins on the season.
The Fever are worse on the season – 4-10 straight up – but they’re favored by oddsmakers in this one.
With Angel Reese playing some of her best basketball of the season as of late, can the Sky pull off an upset?
Here’s a look at the odds, key players and my best bet for Sunday’s game:
Sky vs. Fever Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Sky +2.5 (-110)
- Fever -2.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Sky: +120
- Fever: -142
Total
- 167.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Sky vs. Fever How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, June 16
- Time: 12:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
- How to watch (TV): CBS
- Sky record: 4-8
- Fever record: 4-10
Sky vs. Fever Injury Reports
Sky Injury Report
- Elizabeth Williams – out
- Diamond DeShields – day-to-day
Fever Injury Report
- Temi Fagbenle – out
- Damiris Dantas – out
Sky vs. Fever Key Players to Watch
Chicago Sky
Angel Reese: Angel Reese has the inside track to the June Rookie of the Month award, averaging 13.3 points and 11.8 rebounds per game across six June contests. Reese is shooting just 37.8 percent from the field, which isn’t great, but she’s been a double-double machine this season. Reese had eight points and 13 boards against the Fever earlier this season.
Indiana Fever
Caitlin Clark: It’s been an up and down season for Caitlin Clark, who is averaging 15.6 points per game but shooting just 36.7 percent from the field. Clark scored 11 points in the first meeting between these teams, but she knocked down some clutch shots late after taking a shot from Chennedy Carter. Can she turn in a big showing at home?
Sky vs. Fever Prediction and Pick
These teams played a terrific game back on June 1, and I’m expecting more of the same with both teams sitting at four wins on the season.
That being said, I can’t get behind the Fever as favorites – even at home.
Indiana is 3-3 against the spread at home this season, but it has the worst net rating in the WNBA (-13.9) this season while the Sky are sixth at -1.9.
Chicago’s defense has been solid this season, ranking No. 5 in the WNBA, and it held the Fever to just 71 points in the first meeting between these teams.
I’m not sold on the Sky pulling off an upset, but Indiana has two wins by two or fewer points in 2024.
Given how bad the Fever have been on defense, I can’t lay any number with them – even at home – at this point in the season.
Pick: Sky +2.5 (-110)
