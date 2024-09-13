Sky vs. Lynx WNBA Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Friday, Sept. 13 (Trust Minnesota at Home)
The Chicago Sky dropped a major game on Wednesday night, losing by 31 points to the Washington Mystics, limiting their lead over them and the Atlanta Dream to just one game for the eighth and final playoff spot in the WNBA.
Now, the Sky have to take on the No. 2-seeded Minnesota Lynx, who have a ton to play for sitting just one game ahead of the Connecticut Sun for the second spot in the league.
Chicago has been up and down since Angel Reese was ruled out for the season, but it did keep things close against the Lynx earlier this month, losing by just five points.
As for tonight, oddsmakers have the Lynx favored by 11.5!
Here’s a quick look at the odds, key players to watch and, of course, my best bet for Friday’s action.
Sky vs. Lynx Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Sky +11.5 (-108)
- Lynx -11.5 (-112)
Moneyline
- Sky: +470
- Lynx: -650
Total
- 157.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Sky vs. Lynx How to Watch
- Date: Friday, Sept. 13
- Time: 7:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Target Center
- How to Watch (TV): ION
- Sky record: 13-23
- Lynx record: 27-9
Sky vs. Lynx Injury Reports
Sky Injury Report
- Angel Reese – out
- Elizabeth Williams – out
- Diamond DeShields – out
Lynx Injury Report
- Dorka Juhasz – day-to-day
Sky vs. Lynx Key Players to Watch
Chicago Sky
Kamilla Cardoso: A first-round pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft, Cardoso has been thriving since the Olympic break, averaging 12.5 points and 8.4 rebounds per game while shooting 60.4 percent from the field. She was one of the lone bright spots against Washington, scoring 13 points and grabbing eight boards in Wednesday’s loss.
Minnesota Lynx
Kayla McBride: The veteran sharpshooter is hitting 40.6 percent of her 3-point attempts this season, and she’s averaging 16.5 points per game across two matchups with the Sky. McBride has been the perfect secondary scorer for this Lynx team that is hoping to contend for a title in 2024.
Sky vs. Lynx Prediction and Pick
Chicago’s offense has had all sorts of problems since it traded away Marina Mabrey to the Sun, ranking 11th in the league in offensive rating since the Olympic break.
On the other side of this matchup, the Lynx rank No. 2 in that category, and they also are No. 2 in the W in defensive rating for the season.
Minnesota only won the last matchup between these teams by five points on Sept. 1, but with Reese done for the season, I have a hard time taking any bet with Chicago.
It has a few wins, but Wednesday was a sign of how low the floor is for this team without the star rookie.
The Sky are a brutal 9-17 against the spread as an underdog, and they just lost by 31 to a Mystics team that is way worse than the Lynx. With the No. 2 seed still up for grabs, trust Minnesota to pick up the win on Friday night.
Pick: Lynx -11.5 (-112)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
