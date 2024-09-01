Sky vs. Lynx WNBA Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch on Sunday, Sept. 1 (Lynx Bounce Back)
Both the Chicago Sky and Minnesota Lynx lost on Friday night, but only the Lynx lost a major winning streak.
The loss moved Minnesota to the No. 3 seed in the West, but it has still clinched a playoff spot this season. A team that hasn’t clinched, but is in the mix, is Chicago, who was blown out by the Indiana Fever at home on Friday.
Chennedy Carter (COVID) has missed a few games in a row, and the Sky would love to have her back in any capacity for this road matchup.
With the Atlanta Dream also losing on Friday, the Sky are still one game up on the No. 8 seed, but they are 4.5 games back of the Phoenix Mercury for the No. 7 seed.
Who has the edge on Sunday afternoon?
Let’s dive into the odds, key players to watch and my prediction for this matchup.
Sky vs. Lynx Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Sky +11 (-110)
- Lynx -11 (-110)
Moneyline
- Sky: +525
- Lynx: -750
Total
- 157.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Sky vs. Lynx How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, Sept. 1
- Time: 3:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Target Center
- How to Watch (TV): WNBA League Pass
- Sky record: 11-20
- Lynx record: 23-9
Sky vs. Lynx Injury Reports
Sky Injury Report
- Chennedy Carter – day-to-day
- Elizabeth Williams – out
Lynx Injury Report
- None to report
Sky vs. Lynx Key Players to Watch
Chicago Sky
Angel Reese: Reese got into foul trouble against the Fever, limiting her to 31 minutes, but she still finished with 10 points and 11 rebounds in the matchup. One of the leading candidates for the Rookie of the Year award, Reese needs to bring her efficiency up (38.6 percent from the field) to truly take her game to the next level.
Minnesota Lynx
Kayla McBride: One of the better 3-point shooters in the league (41.4 percent this season), McBride is the No. 2 to MVP candidate Napheesa Collier for the Lynx. Since the Olympic break, McBride is shooting 37.8 percent from the field and 36.4 percent from 3 while averaging 13.9 points, 3.0 assists and 1.9 steals per game.
Sky vs. Lynx Prediction and Pick
Chicago is reeling right now, losing eight of its last 10 games and five straight since the Olympic break.
I’m worried about the Sky holding up on offense if Carter ends up sitting again, and they haven’t done well as an underdog (7-15 against the spread) this season.
Against Indiana, it was clear that Chicago’s lack of outside shooting is hurting the post play of Reese and fellow rookie Kamilla Cardoso. The Sky rank 11th in the W in effective field goal percentage this season.
Meanwhile the Lynx are an impressive 21-12 against the spread on the season, and they had been on a massive winning streak before losing on the road to Dallas on Friday.
I expect the Lynx to bounce back at home against a Sky team they already beat by eight on the road when Chicago was playing much better (back in June).
Pick: Lynx -11 (-110)
