Sky vs. Sparks Prediction, Odds, Best WNBA Prop Bets for Sunday, June 29
For the second time in a week, the Los Angeles Sparks and Chicago Sky will face off, only this time they’ll match up in Los Angeles.
The Sky got the best of the Sparks back on June 24, winning by 11 points at home, but they find themselves as sizable underdogs on the road where Chicago is just 2-7 straight up this season.
Still, the Sparks have struggled at home, winning just one game there in 2025, and they have yet to get to full strength with Cameron Brink and Rae Burrell still sidelined with injuries.
The Sparks are in danger of slipping out of the playoff conversation, but should bettors trust them as favorites in this matchup?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, my favorite prop bet and my prediction for Sunday’s rematch.
Sky vs. Sparks Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Sky +8.5 (-112)
- Sparks -8.5 (-108)
Moneyline
- Sky: +285
- Sparks: -360
Total
- 167.5 (Over -108/Under -112)
Sky vs. Sparks How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, June 29
- Time: 4:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Crypto.com Arena
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Sky record: 4-11
- Sparks record: 5-11
Sky vs. Sparks Injury Reports
Sky Injury Report
- Kamilla Cardoso – out
- Courtney Vandersloot – out
Sparks Injury Report
- Julie Allemand – out
- Odyssey Sims – probable
- Cameron Brink – out
- Rae Burrell – out
Sky vs. Sparks Best WNBA Prop Bet
Sparks Best WNBA Prop Bet
- Dearica Hamby 7+ Rebounds (-185)
I’m taking an alternate line for Hamby – and laying some juice – for this matchup with Chicago.
While the Sparks are No. 1 in the WNBA in rebounding percentage, Hamby has been too solid on the glass to avoid in the prop market. She finished with seven boards in the last meeting between these teams and is averaging 7.7 boards per game overall.
With Kamilla Cardoso out for Chicago and the Sparks lacking frontcourt depth with Cameron Brink still sidelined, Hamby is worth a shot to hit the glass against one of the worst offensive teams in the W.
Sky vs. Sparks Prediction and Pick
There isn’t a whole lot to like about the Sky’s statistical profile this season, but I’m still going to back Angel Reese and company to cover the spread on Sunday afternoon.
Chicago already beat the Sparks outright on June 24 by 11 points, and it has been much better against the spread as of late, improving to 7-8 on the season.
Now, the Sky rank 12th out of 13 teams in the WNBA in net rating, offensive rating and defensive rating, but the Sparks aren’t that much better, clocking in at 11th, eighth and 11th in those categories in 2025.
Los Angeles has also been awful against the spread (6-10) and has won just one of seven games played at home this season. So, laying 8.5 points with the Sparks – with Brink and Rae Burrell still out – is way too much for my liking.
I think the Sky will be able to hang around in a battle between two teams that don’t seem like playoff contenders so far in 2025.
Pick: Sky +8.5 (-112 at DraftKings)
