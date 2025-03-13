SMU vs. Clemson Prediction, Odds and Best Prop Bets for ACC Tournament Quarterfinal
Thursday's ACC tournament action will wrap up on Thursday night with a showdown in the quarterfinals between the Clemson Tigers and SMU Mustangs.
SMU is fresh off a dominant win against Syracuse and will now try to upset the Tigers to advance to the semifinal. These two teams met just a few weeks ago on February 22 with Clemson securing the 79-69 win.
Let's dive into the odds, props, and best bet to place for this ACC showdown.
SMU vs. Clemson Odds, Spread, and Total
Odds via BetMGM Sportsbook
Spread
- SMU +7.5 (-115)
- Clemson -7.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- SMU +240
- Clemson -300
Total
- OVER 142.5 (-115)
- UNDER 142.5 (-105)
SMU vs. Clemson How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, March 13
- Game Time: 9:30 PM EST
- Venue: Spectrum Center
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN2
- SMU Record: 23-9 (13-7 Conference)
- Clemson Record: 26-5 (18-2 Conference)
SMU vs. Clemson Best Prop Bets
SMU Best Prop Bet
- Matt Cross OVER 6.5 Rebounds (-110) via BetMGM
Matt Cross is averaging 7.9 rebounds per game this season but his rebounds total is set at just 6.5, meaning if he hits his season average tonight, this bet will be a winner. He has reached 8+ rebounds in two of his last three games.
Clemson Best Prop Bet
- Jaeden Zackery OVER 12.5 Points (+100) via BetMGM
Jaeden Zackery is averaging 11.3 points per game, but he's coming into the ACC tournament on a hot streak. He has recorded 12+ points in four of his last five games including a 21-point performance against Boston College on March 5. I expect him to have another big game tonight.
SMU vs. Clemson Prediction and Pick
Clemson's ability to create extra scoring chances is going to be the difference maker in this game. The Tigers come into it ranking 42nd in opponent turnovers per possession and 65th in offensive rebounding rate. As a result, they're averaging +3.7 extra scoring chances per game, which is the 42nd highest mark in college basketball.
That is exactly what the key was in their 10-point win against the Mustans in the regular season. They forced 16 turnovers and recorded points off those turnovers. If they can do that again, Clemson will win, cover, and advance to the semifinal.
Pick: Clemson -6.5 (-115) via BetMGM
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
