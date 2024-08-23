SI

SMU vs. Nevada Final Score Prediction for College Football Week 0

Sep 23, 2023; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; SMU Mustangs quarterback Preston Stone (2) looks to the sidelines after he is sacked by the TCU Horned Frogs defense during the second half at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports / Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

SMU's first season in the ACC starts on Saturday, not in conference play, but against a lowly nonconference foe against Nevada.

The Mustangs are expected to flirt with a serious blowout on Saturday night in Reno, favored by nearly four touchdowns, can the team get off to a hot start for sports bettors?

Here's a full betting preview and a final score prediction for this Week 0 meeting.

SMU vs. Nevada Odds, Spread and Total

Spread

  • SMU: -26.5 (-110)
  • Nevada: +26.5 (-110)

Moneyline

  • SMU: -4000
  • Nevada: +1400

Total: 55.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

SMU vs. Nevada Final Score Prediction

SMU returns a ton of production from last year’s AAC Championship-winning team and should have little issue getting separation from a rebuilding Nevada squad. 

As noted in our betting preview below, the Mustangs have had little issue pouring it on the Wolf Pack in the Rhett Lashlee era, and with Preston Stone looking to regain his form after missing the end of the season due to a leg injury, and a more than qualified backup quarterback in Kevin Jennings, this game can be a blowout

SMU returns about three-fourths production on both the offensive and defensive side of the ball, so we have a pretty strong understanding of what this team is capable of. In 2023, Rhett Lashlee’s bunch beat G5 teams in the FBS ranks by an average margin of more than 29 points while ranking 21st in EPA/Play and scoring more than three points per drive and 6th in EPA/Play on defense while racking up the fifth most sacks in the nation (40).

While there could be concern about SMU hunting margin in a game with a point spread this large, the Mustangs proved last year it wasn’t afraid to run up the score and I believe the group should have little issue winning by four touchdowns or more. Last season, Nevada scored more than 24 points in just two of nine games that [starting quarterback Brendon] Lewis had more than 15 pass attempts. 

I like SMU to win this by at least four touchdowns in a game I project SMU -31.5. While Lashlee may turn to the second team quickly, the Mustangs are more than equipped to continue beating up on Nevada on the road. 

Final Score Prediction: SMU 45, Nevada 13

