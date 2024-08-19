SMU vs. Nevada Prediction, Odds, Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 0
SMU ran through the AAC last season, and now makes the jump to the ACC in hopes of further solidifying itself as a legitimate college football contender in a new-look sport.
Before starting play in a new league, the Mustangs open at Nevada in Week 0. Last season, SMU thrashed Group of Five opponents in its path, and with a ton of returning production, can it beat up on a rebuilding Nevada team?
The Wolf Pack are ushering in a new era under first year Jeff Choate, who was last on the defensive staff at Texas and head coach at Montana State prior to that. Can his team hang with the explosive Mustangs in its opener?
Here’s how to bet this Week 0 matchup.
SMU vs. Nevada Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- SMU: -27.5 (-105)
- Nevada: +27.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- SMU: -4000
- Nevada: +1400
Total: 56.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
SMU vs. Nevada How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, August 24th
- Game Time: 8:00 PM EST
- Venue: MackayStadium
- How to Watch (TV): CBS Sports Network
- SMU Record: 0-0
- Nevada Record: 0-0
SMU vs. Nevada Key Players to Watch
SMU
Preston Stone: Stone suffered a leg injury that cost him the final games of the 2023 season, including the AAC title game. However, the quarterback is set to be fully healthy for the 2024 season and build on a campaign in which he tossed 28 touchdowns to only six interceptions, but only completed 59% of his passes.
Nevada
Brendon Lewis: While Chubba Purdy may factor into this quarterback room, Lewis is expected to be the starter. After transferring in from Colorado, Lewis struggled for Nevada last season, making 11 big time throws to 16 turnover worthy plays, per Pro Football Focus, in 12 appearances. Can a revamped offense click for the veteran signal caller?
SMU vs. Nevada Prediction and Pick
The Mustangs should get off to a quick start in 2024 against a Nevada team that can’t hold up against the talent that the visitors have.
SMU returns about three-fourths production on both the offensive and defensive side of the ball, so we have a pretty strong understanding what this team is capable of. In 2023, Rhett Lashlee’s bunch beat G5 teams in the FBS ranks by an average margin of more than 29 points while ranking 21st in EPA/Play and scoring more than three points per drive and 6th in EPA/Play on defense while racking up the fifth most sacks in the nation (40).
Nevada is starting fresh under a new head coach for the second time in three seasons, and I don’t believe the offense nor the defense can hold up just yet. The Wolf Pack return less than 60% of production on both sides of the ball while ushering in a whole new coaching staff.
While there could be concern about SMU hunting margin in a game with a point spread this large, the Mustangs proved last year it wasn’t afraid to run up the score and I believe the group should have little issue winning by four touchdowns or more. Last season, Nevada scored more than 24 points in just two of nine games that Lewis had more than 15 pass attempts.
This is a mismatch, make sure to bet on that.
PICK: SMU -27.5
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Follow Reed on Twitter @ReedWallach and get all his college football bets on betstamp @rw33