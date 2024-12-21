South Carolina vs. Illinois Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Citrus Bowl
Two teams eyeing 10-win seasons square off in the Citrus Bowl on New Year’s Eve.
South Carolina has been one of the best stories of the 2024 college football season and will look to continue its momentum into next season with budding star LaNorris Sellers at quarterback in a bowl game win against Illinois.
The Fighting Illini enjoyed a strong season in the Big Ten, but are considerable underdogs to the emerging SEC threat. Can the team hang within the number?
Here’s our betting preview for the 2024 Citrus Bowl.
South Carolina vs. Illinois Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- South Carolina: -9.5 (-110)
- Illinois: +9.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- South Carolina: -360
- Illinois: +280
Total: 47.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
South Carolina vs. Illinois How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, December 31st
- Game Time: 3:00 PM EST
- Venue: Camping World Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): ABC
- South Carolina Record: 9-3
- Illinois Record: 9-3
South Carolina vs. Illinois Key Players to Watch
South Carolina
LaNorris Sellers: Sellers had a monster second half of the season as he looks to be the man of the future for Shane Beamer in Columbia, South Carolina. The Gamecocks offense was centered around its ground game that Sellers and running back Rocket Sanders anchored, but Sellers showed improved passing as the year went on. He completed nearly 65% of his passes for 2,274 yards while adding 655 on the ground behind a patchwork offensive line. Sellers had 24 total touchdowns in his freshman season.
Illinois
Luke Altmyer: Altmyer’s second season with the Fighting Illini went much better than his first, leader of a top 30 offense in terms of EPA/Play and posted a 21-5 touchdown-to-interception ratio. He will head into the Citrus Bowl without his favorite target, Pat Byrant, as he faces a formidable South Carolina defensive line.
South Carolina vs. Illinois Prediction and Pick
This is a severe mismatch as South Carolina is rightfully one of the biggest favorites of bowl season.
For starters, the Gamecocks offense should be able to dictate the terms in this game against a poor Fighting Illini rush defense that is bottom three in the country in defensive line yards and 107th in EPA/Rush.
South Carolina struggled blocking all season, but did post strong rush numbers, and its ability to get a good push against Illinois' defensive line will jumpstart its offense in this one.
Meanwhile, Illinois’ offensive line won’t have an answer for the Gamecocks front seven that is third in the country in sacks and 17th in havoc. Illinois failed to score double digits against the best defenses on its schedule, Penn State and Oregon, and South Carolina is in that category as well.
Further, without Bryant at wide receiver, the team is going to be out-manned at trying to move the ball down the field against an elite SEC defense.
South Carolina can cap its season with a blowout bowl win, and I’m going to be betting on such.
PICK: South Carolina -9.5
