South Carolina vs. Ole Miss Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 10
The Ole Miss Rebels are fresh off a big 34-26 road win against Oklahoma and are now in the driver's seat for a spot in this year's College Football Playoff.
To keep their hopes alive, they can't look past the 3-5 South Carolina Gamecocks in Week 10, who, despite having a disappointing season, are still a dangerous team. South Carolina gave Alabama a scare last week, but ultimately lost by a score of 29-22.
Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this Week 10 matchup.
Spread
- South Carolina +12.5 (-110)
- Oklahoma -12.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- South Carolina +360
- Ole Miss -480
Total
- OVER 54.5 (-110)
- UNDER 54.5 (-110)
South Carolina vs. Ole Miss How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, Nov. 1
- Game Time: 7:00 pm ET
- Venue: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- South Carolina Record: 3-5 (1-5 in SEC)
- Ole Miss Record: 7-1 (4-1 in SEC)
South Carolina vs. Ole Miss Betting Trends
- South Carolina is 13-7 ATS in its last 20 games
- The UNDER is 7-3 in South Carolina's last 10 games
- South Carolina is 7-1 ATS in its last eight road games
- Ole Miss is 6-3 ATS in its last nine games
- The OVER is 6-3 in Ole Miss's last nine games
- Ole Miss has won eight straight home games
South Carolina vs. Ole Miss Key Player to Watch
- Kewan Lacy, Running Back - Ole Miss Rebels
Ole Miss has relied on its running back this season. He already has 165 yards on the season, racking up 696 yards and 12 touchdowns. The key to beating the Rebels is finding a way to slow him down. If the Gamecocks can stop the Ole Miss run game, they might be able to pull off the upset.
South Carolina vs. Ole Miss Prediction and Pick
I'm not as high on Ole Miss as some other people are this season. The Rebels rank 28th in the country in adjusted EPA per play and 50th in success rate. The combination of that, along with their strong record, makes them a potential sell-high candidate against a South Carolina team that's 7-1 ATS in its last eight road games.
I'll take the points with the Gamecocks in this SEC matchup.
Pick: South Carolina +12.5 (-110) via Caesars
