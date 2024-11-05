South Carolina vs. Vanderbilt Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 11
South Carolina and Vanderbilt continue to be the surprises of the SEC this season, but which one can beat the other?
The Commodores are already bowl-eligible after another conference upset, this time of Auburn on the road, and return home as an underdog yet again against an elite South Carolina defense. The Gamecocks are off a resounding blowout win of College Football Playoff hopeful Texas A&M and are one game away from making a bowl game.
How should we handicap this SEC matchup with surprising intrigue?
Here’s our full preview.
South Carolina vs. Vanderbilt Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- South Carolina: -3.5 (-106)
- Vanderbilt: +3.5 (-114)
Moneyline
- South Carolina: -156
- Vanderbilt: +130
Total: 45.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
South Carolina vs. Vanderbilt How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, November 9th
- Game Time: 4:15 PM EST
- Venue: FirstBank Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): SEC Network
- South Carolina: 5-3
- Vanderbilt Record: 6-3
South Carolina vs. Vanderbilt Key Players to Watch
South Carolina
LaNorris Sellers: The freshman had the best game of his season on Saturday night in Columbia, passing for 244 yards while adding another 106 on the ground to combine for three touchdowns. He’ll look to continue to build some positive momentum on the road against a Vanderbilt defense that has been more than capable against the run this season.
Vanderbilt
Diego Pavia: Rumors swirled about the health of Pavia heading into the Auburn game, and while he didn’t have his best performance by any means, guided the Commodores to another win in SEC play. Pavia only completed 40% of his passes but wasn’t sacked and didn’t turn the ball over as he continues to keep this Commodores offense on schedule and in position to win games.
South Carolina vs. Vanderbilt Prediction and Pick
South Carolina’s defensive line will look to create havoc against a potentially hobbled Pavia on Saturday, which is surely the matchup to watch.
The Gamecocks defensive line is elite, fourth in the country in sacks and 13th in EPA/Play. If the team is able to get to Pavia and put the Commodores behind the sticks, it may be tough sledding for this Vandy offense that is reliant on getting into favorable down and distances as the unit isn’t overly explosive.
As for the other side of the ball, I’m going to look past the epic game from Sellers and the Gamecocks offense last week as the team was in an advantageous situation against a Texas A&M defense on fumes in a hostile environment.
Over the balance of the season, the South Carolina offense has been quite poor. The unit is 96th in EPA/Play and has allowed the most sacks in the country, but most importantly, can’t succeed on early downs.
South Carolina is 128th in the country in terms of average third down distance, which is going to make life difficult against a Vanderbilt defense that has been shaky on third down this season, 79th in third down conversion percentage allowed.
I believe this game can be dictated by field position as both offenses struggle to find their footing throughout.
PICK: UNDER 45.5
