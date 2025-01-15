South Carolina vs. Vanderbilt Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Wednesday, Jan. 15
South Carolina missed an opportunity to score a massive win against Auburn at home on Saturday, one that could maybe turn the Gamecocks season around.
Now, South Carolina hits the road to face a resurgent Vandebrilt team that has thrived under first year head coach Mark Byington. The offense has taken a significant step forward with veteran guard AJ Hoggard leading the way, can the team cover a big spread at home against the Gamecocks?
Here’s our betting preview for this SEC matchup.
South Carolina vs. Vanderbilt Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- South Carolina: +8.5 (-102)
- Vanderbilt: -8.5 (-120)
Moneyline
- South Carolina: +330
- Vanderbilt: -430
Total: 141.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
South Carolina vs. Vanderbilt How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, January 15
- Game Time: 6:00 PM EST
- Venue: Memorial Gymnasium
- How to Watch (TV): SEC Network
- South Carolina Record: 10-6
- Vanderbilt Record: 13-3
South Carolina vs. Vanderbilt Key Players to Watch
South Carolina
Collin Murray-Boyles: The freshman broke out of a slump to start SEC play against Auburn, putting up 25 points on the Tigers while showcasing a deft touch around the rim. The big man will be counted on against Vanderbilt’s defense that takes away the perimeter for opponents.
Vanderbilt
AJ Hoggard: The Michigan State transfer has been a breath of fresh air for the Commodores, giving the team a veteran presence to command the offense. This has shown in SEC play with Hoggard posting a 33.8% assist rate through three SEC games, which has offset his down 3-point shooting season. On the year, Hoggard is averaging nearly 11 points and four assists on the season.
South Carolina vs. Vanderbilt Prediction and Pick
While Vanderbilt has had a strong first season relative to expectations, the team is starting to slump during SEC play as the competition picks up.
The Commodores have scored 80, 64 and 66 points in SEC play as the team has struggled with the more physical defenses on the schedule.
I believe South Carolina profiles as a sturdy defense that is due for a stronger performance after facing some of the best offenses in the country, let alone the SEC, to start conference play. The Gamecocks got blown out by Mississippi State and Alabama before a close call with Auburn, so this will be a nice step down in competition and a good time to buy low on the team’s defense.
South Carolina has a sturdy transition defense that should keep Vanderbilt in the halfcourt, which is the Gamecocks preferred method of play on both sides of the ball.
This game sets up as more of a grind than this total indicates. Vanderbilt’s offense is flying a bit too high after a strong non conference schedule while South Carolina is being written off after a brutal start to SEC play.
I’m banking on the under on Wednesday.
PICK: UNDER 141.5
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.