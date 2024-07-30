South Sudan vs. Team USA Olympic Basketball Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Group C
Just a few weeks ago, South Sudan nearly pulled off an upset as a 43.5-point underdog in an exhibition matchup with Team USA, losing 101-100.
Now, fresh off the first Olympic win in its history, South Sudan is a 29.5-point underdog on Wednesday against LeBron James, Kevin Durant and company. Both of these teams are 1-0 in pool play, with Team USA dominating Serbia, 110-84, behind huge games from James and Durant.
The Americans have put themselves in the driver’s seat to win Group C, but South Sudan has proven to be frisky in the lead up to the Olympics. Not only that, but Carlik Jones, Wenyen Gabriel and company won outright as underdogs against Puerto Rico in pool play on Sunday.
So, this team is no stranger to shocking the opponent as an underdog.
Team USA should win this game with relative ease, but can it cover such a massive number?
Here’s a look at the odds, key players to watch in the prop market and my prediction for Wednesday’s men’s basketball contest.
South Sudan vs. Team USA Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- South Sudan +29.5 (-110)
- Team USA -29.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- South Sudan: N/A
- Team USA: N/A
Total
- 191 (Over -110/Under -110)
South Sudan vs. Team USA How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, July 31
- Time: 3:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Pierre Mauroy Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): Peacock
- South Sudan record: 1-0
- Team USA record: 1-0
South Sudan vs. Team USA Key Players to Watch
South Sudan
Carlik Jones: The leading scorer for South Sudan in its win over Puerto Rico, Carlik Jones gave Team USA some problems in their exhibition game earlier this summer. A proven scorer, Jones had 19 points on 7-of-15 shooting in the pool play opener, adding seven boards and six assists. He’s set at 16.5 points in the prop market on Wednesday.
Team USA
Kevin Durant: USA Basketball’s all-time leading scorer made a triumphant return to the court on Sunday, scoring 23 points on 8-of-9 shooting (8-for-8 in the first half) to lead Team USA to a 26-point win over Serbia. Durant is coming off a calf injury and played less than 17 minutes on Sunday, but he was unstoppable. KD is set at 14.5 points in this game, but he could be looking at a bigger role as he gets his legs under him.
South Sudan vs. Team USA Prediction and Pick
After watching Team USA through exhibitions, I was torn on whether or not it could cover against Serbia in the pool play opener.
Then, Durant returned and the Americans rolled, going plus-26 when Nikola Jokic was off the floor on Sunday.
Still, asking Team USA to cover a near-30-point spread against a tough South Sudan team isn’t the way I want to bet on this game.
Instead, I’m looking at the total.
These squads combined for 201 points in their exhibition matchup, and they scored a grand total of 200 points between them in their respective pool play openers.
The Team USA was humming against Serbia with Durant, James, Steph Curry and others having stretches where they looked unstoppable. That’s going to be the case often with his USA team, but it also plays at a faster pace which allows for high-scoring games.
Serbia still had 84 points against the Americans, and Team USA went over this total in that matchup with 194 combined points.
We’ve already seen South Sudan give the Americans a tough game, and I wouldn’t be shocked to see both teams flirt with 100 points on Wednesday. Let’s forget about Team USA covering this massive margin and simply root for a high-scoring matchup.
Pick: OVER 191 (-110)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.