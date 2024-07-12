Spain vs. England Odds and Prediction for the UEFA Euro 2024 Final
For the second straight iteration of the UEFA European Championships, England is in the final with a chance to win it for the first time. In the 2020 Euros, England fell short, losing to Italy in penalties.
This time around, they'll take on Spain in Sunday's final.
Can they finally get it done, or will Spain prove too much for the English to handle? Let's find out what the oddsmakers think.
UEFA Euro Final Odds
To Lift the Trophy:
- Spain -150
- England +120
Total:
- 2.5 (Over +138/Under -190)
England vs. Spain How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, July 14
- Time: 3:00 pm et
- Venue: Olympiastadion Berlin
- How to Watch (TV): Fox Sports
England vs. Spain Prediction
I'm sorry England fans, I think you're about to experience heartbreak once again.
Spain's offense has been by far the best in the tournament. They have scored 13 goals and their high-powered offense hasn't been by fluke. They have averaged 1.98 expected goals per match so far this tournament, the highest rate amongst all teams. England, by comparison, is averaging only 1.45 expected goals per match while playing against a much easier slate of opponents.
England's only chance to win their first Euro Championship on Sunday is by playing as defensively as possible and hoping they can either squeak a goal in on a counter-attack or force penalties and exorcise their demons from their Euro 2020 loss to Italy.
Do they have the defense to do it? Perhaps. They lead the tournament in expected goals against per match at 0.95.
That sets up a match between an unstoppable force and an immovable object. My concern is that with Spain's offense, they'll never be out of the match, but with England's offense lacking, they're going to find themselves in a tough spot if the Spanish find the back of the net first.
At the end of the day, Spain has proven to be the better overall team and has proven themselves against superior competition. I'll back the Spaniards to win their record-setting fourth Euro Championship.
