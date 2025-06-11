Sparks vs. Aces Prediction, Odds and Best Prop Bets for WNBA Commissioner's Cup
For the second time this season, the Los Angeles Sparks will hit the road to play the Las Vegas Aces and A’ja Wilson, although this time they’re looking to leave with a win.
Kelsey Plum and the Sparks lost the first meeting between these teams by 15 points, and they find themselves as 11.5-point underdogs on Wednesday night.
Even though the Aces beat the Sparks earlier this season, they are just 4-3 overall and have one of the five worst net ratings in the WNBA. It’s been a rough start for a Vegas team that was expected to contend for a title after adding Jewell Loyd in the Plum trade this offseason.
Can the Aces get back on track after a bad loss to the Golden State Valkyries? It won’t be easy, as the Sparks have been one of the better road teams against the spread in the W this season.
Here’s a look at the odds, players to watch in the prop market, and my prediction for Wednesday’s contest.
Sparks vs. Aces Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Sparks +11.5 (-110)
- Aces -11.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Sparks: +500
- Aces: -700
Total
- 166.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Sparks vs. Aces How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, June 11
- Time: 10:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Michelob Ultra Arena
- How to Watch (TV): CBSSN
- Sparks record: 3-7
- Aces record: 4-3
Sparks vs. Aces Injury Reports
Sparks Injury Report
- Cameron Brink – out
- Rae Burrell – out
Aces Injury Report
- Megan Gustafson – out
- Cheyenne Parker-Tyus – out
Sparks vs. Aces Best WNBA Prop Bets
Aces Best WNBA Prop Bet
- A’ja Wilson OVER Points
While the reigning MVP isn’t off to as fast a start as she was last season, Wilson is still averaging 22.0 points per game while shooting 46.1 percent from the field.
She dominated the Sparks in their lone meeting this season, scoring 35 points and pulling down 13 rebounds in the win. Wilson should have no issues with this L.A. defense again, as it ranks 10th in the W in defensive rating and is still without forward Cameron Brink.
Wilson has just three games with 20 or more points this season, but I think she’ll hit that mark again on Wednesday.
Sparks vs. Aces Prediction and Pick
Earlier today, I shared in my WNBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why the Sparks are a solid bet to cover the spread in this game:
The Los Angeles Sparks have struggled in the 2025 season, losing to the Golden State Valkyries as favorites on Monday night.
However, they are being a little undervalued on Wednesday against a Las Vegas team that has really disappointed early in the season.
The Aces rank outside of the top five in offensive, defensive and net rating and they have struggled shooting the ball. The Aces are:
- 9th in effective field goal percentage
- 9th in net rating (-1.9)
- 8th in defensive rating (101.6)
- 8th in offensive rating (99.6)
Meanwhile, the Sparks – despite all of their struggles – actually outrank the Aces in net rating (-1.2), offensive rating (102.6) and effective field goal percentage (fifth in the WNBA).
Now, I’m not sold on the Sparks pulling off an upset in this matchup, but they have covered the spread multiple times on the road already in 2025.
I think they can keep this game within double digits on Wednesday.
Pick: Sparks +11.5 (-110 at DraftKings)
