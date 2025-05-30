Sparks vs. Aces Prediction, Odds and Best WNBA Prop Bets for Friday, May 30
A’ja Wilson and the Las Vegas Aces are off to a little bit of a slow start in 2025, losing two of their first four games ahead of Friday’s matchup against the Los Angeles Sparks.
The Sparks have been without Cameron Brink for the entire 2025 season, but they did get Rickea Jackson (concussion) back in the lineup in their last game against the Atlanta Dream. Jackson played just 12 minutes in the contest, but she should give the Sparks a major boost on the offensive end.
Kelsey Plum – the former Aces star – is off to a strong start in 2025 and gets to face her former team for the first time this season.
Can the Aces spoil Plum’s homecoming?
Las Vegas is a nine-point favorite in the odds for this game, but it has struggled against the spread in 2025.
Let’s break down the odds, players to watch in the prop market and my prediction for Friday’s contest.
Sparks vs. Aces Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Sparks +9 (-110)
- Aces -9 (-110)
Moneyline
- Sparks: +340
- Aces: -440
Total
- 164.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Sparks vs. Aces How to Watch
- Date: Friday, May 30
- Time: 10:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Michelob Ultra Arena
- How to Watch (TV): ION
- Sparks record: 2-4
- Aces record: 2-2
Sparks vs. Aces Injury Reports
Sparks Injury Report
- Rae Burrell – out
- Cameron Brink – out
Aces Injury Report
- Megan Gustafson – out
- Cheyenne Parker-Tyus – out
Sparks vs. Aces Best WNBA Prop Bets
These prop bet suggestions are based on past player performance. This story was written before prop odds were released at various sportsbooks.
Aces Best WNBA Prop Bet
- A’ja Wilson OVER Rebounds
A’ja Wilson picked up 10 or more boards in each of her first three games of the season before finishing with just five boards in the loss to the Storm.
I’m going to back Wilson to bounce back on Friday, as she’s taking on a Sparks team that ranks 12th in the WNBA out of 13 teams in rebounding percentage.
Wilson is still averaging 10.8 boards per game and is coming off of a 2024 season where she averaged a career-high 11.9 rebounds per night.
Sparks vs. Aces Prediction and Pick
The Aces are just 1-3 against the spread this season, and they have not looked like a title contender, ranking 10th in effective field goal percentage, ninth in defensive rating and seventh in offensive rating.
Integrating Jewell Loyd into the fold was always going to be tough, but the Aces have lost some of the defensive edge that had keyed title runs earlier in the decade.
Now, they have to take on a Sparks team that is finally getting healthy with Jackson back. The Sparks are hefty underdogs in this matchup, but they’ve actually put together the No. 5 offensive rating in the W despite all of their injuries.
This could end up being a high-scoring game – L.A. is just 10th in defensive rating – but I’m far from sold on this new-look Las Vegas squad.
The Sparks have also hung around in games despite their injuries, losing only one game – to the undefeated Minnesota Lynx – by double digits.
I think they can keep this game close against a struggling Las Vegas defense.
Pick: Sparks +9 (-110 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's WNBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
Are you new to DraftKings? Sign up today and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $200 in bonus bets. Win or lose, DraftKings will issue six $25 bonus bets instantly.