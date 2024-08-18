Sparks vs. Aces WNBA Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for Sunday, Aug. 18
The Las Vegas Aces blew a chance to move up in the standings on Saturday, losing by 12 to the New York Liberty – at home.
Now, the Aces are looking to get back on track on their home court against the Los Angeles Sparks, who come into this game with two of their six wins on the season against Las Vegas.
Can they do it again tonight?
Oddsmakers aren’t sold, setting the Aces as massive double-digit favorites. Let’s dive into the odds, which players to watch and my prediction for Sunday’s matchup.
Sparks vs. Aces Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Sparks +16 (-112)
- Aces -16 (-108)
Moneyline
- Sparks: +1000
- Aces: -1800
Total
- 172 (Over -110/Under -110)
Sparks vs. Aces How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, Aug. 18
- Time: 6:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Michelob Ultra Arena
- How to Watch (TV): NBA TV
- Sparks record: 6-20
- Aces record: 16-9
Sparks vs. Aces Injury Report
Sparks Injury Report
- Cameron Brink – out
- Lexie Brown – out
- Aari McDonald – day-to-day
- Layshia Clarendon – day-to-day
Aces Injury Report
- None to report
Sparks vs. Aces Key Players to Watch
Los Angeles Sparks
Rickea Jackson: The Sparks rookie came out of the Olympic break with a strong showing, scoring 13 points on 5-of-9 shooting to go with five rebounds. Jackson has now scored in double figures in eight of her last nine games dating back to June 28.
Las Vegas Aces
A’ja Wilson: The WNBA MVP favorite, Wilson had 24 points and 11 rebounds in the Aces’ loss to the New York Liberty on Saturday. The Aces have now dropped two games in a row despite Wilson scoring 24 or more points in seven straight.
Sparks vs. Aces Prediction and Pick
There’s no doubt that the Aces are the better team, but they haven’t exactly played well against the Sparks this season, beating them by seven in their first meeting before losing the last two outright (one by four and the other by five).
So, laying 16 points with the Aces, even with Los Angeles banged up, seems like a risky maneuver.
Dearica Hamby will surely be motivated in this game against her former team, and the Sparks are solid on the road from a betting perspective, going 7-5 against the spread. They’re also 11-12 ATS as underdogs.
The Aces, on the other hand, are just 6-9 against the spread at home after Saturday’s loss, and now they’re playing the second night of a back-to-back. While I do think they get the win, I’m not going to bet on this being a blowout.
Pick: Sparks +16 (-112)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
