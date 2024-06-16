Sparks vs. Dream Prediction, Odds and Key Players for WNBA on Sunday, June 16
Both the Los Angeles Sparks and Atlanta Dream have dropped back-to-back games heading into Sunday’s afternoon matchup, but oddsmakers are favoring the home team.
Atlanta comes into this game with a 5-6 record, but it hasn’t played great – especially on the offensive end – ranking No. 11 of 12 teams in offensive rating.
The Sparks are a young team led by Dearica Hamby, and they come into this game with the third worst net rating in the league, a big reason why they are just 4-9 this season.
Neither of these teams has been good against the spread this season, so how should we wager on Sunday’s matchup?
Here’s a look at the latest odds, key players to watch and my best bet for this afternoon's WNBA clash.
Sparks vs. Dream Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Sparks +5.5 (-112)
- Dream -5.5 (-108)
Moneyline
- Sparks: +180
- Dream: -218
Total
- 160.5 (Over -108/Under -112)
Sparks vs. Dream How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, June 16
- Time: 3:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Gateway Center
- How to watch (TV): ESPN3
- Sparks record: 4-9
- Dream record: 5-6
Sparks vs. Dream Injury Reports
Sparks Injury Report
- Azura Stevens – out
Dream Injury Report
- Jordin Canada – out
Sparks vs. Dream Key Players to Watch
Los Angeles Sparks
Dearica Hamby: Looking like a surefire All-Star, Hamby is averaging 19.7 points, 11.4 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game this season, scoring at least 16 points in every game. She’ll be a handful for Tina Charles and the Dream to deal with in the painted area.
Atlanta Dream
Rhyne Howard: The 2024 season has been a bit of a rough one for Rhyne Howard (16.2 points per game on 41.3 percent shooting), but she is coming off a huge game against the Fever, scoring 26 points and hitting 6-of-10 shots from beyond the arc. Can she carry that into this game?
Sparks vs. Dream Prediction and Pick
These are two of the worst offenses in the WNBA, as the Sparks are 10th in the league in offensive rating and the Dream are 11th.
After playing at an extremely high pace last season, the Dream are 10th in the league in pace this season, which is very conducive for some UNDER bets.
The UNDER is 6-5 in the 11 games the Dream have played, and they’ve fallen UNDER 160.5 points in five of their last seven games.
Outside of Hamby, the Sparks have very little proven offensive production, with rookie Rickea Jackson usually serving as the team’s No. 2 option.
Given Atlanta’s ability to slow games down this season, I think we’re in line for a slug fest on Sunday afternoon.
Pick: UNDER 160.5 (-112)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's betting record here You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.