Sparks vs. Fever Prediction, Odds, Best WNBA Prop Bets for Thursday, June 26
The Fever improved to 7-7 after a road win over the Storm on June 24, led by standout performances from Aliyah Boston (31 points, 8 rebounds) and Kelsey Mitchell (26 points).
The Sparks enter Thursday on a four-game losing streak, finishing a tough road-heavy stretch. In her first season with Los Angeles, Kelsey Plum is averaging 20.4 points and 5.4 assists, while Dearica Hamby and Azura Stevens are combining for over 30 points and 16 rebounds per game.
Indiana will have to step up against them on Thursday in the absence of Caitlin Clark, who has been ruled out with a groin injury.
It was only just over a week ago that Clark returned from a quad injury that kept her out from May 28 through June 10. In that span, the Fever went 2-3. Clark has averaged 17.8 points over five games in her time since returning. Through nine games overall this season, Clark is averaging 18.2 points on 39% shooting from the field, 29.5% from three-point range, along with 8.9 assists and 5.6 rebounds per game.
As the Fever go back to proceeding without her again, they are still favored by six points on Thursday. Let’s get into how we can bet on this matchup.
Sparks vs. Fever Odds, Run Line and Total
Spread
- Sparks +6 (-112)
- Fever -6 (-108)
Moneyline
- Sparks (+205)
- Fever (-260)
Total
- Over 167 (-110)
- Under 167 (-110)
Sparks vs. Fever How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, June 26, 2025
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
- How to Watch (TV): FDSN, Prime Video
- Sparks Record: 4-11
- Fever Record: 7-7
Sparks vs. Fever Injury Reports
Sparks Injury Report
Cameron Brink - Out
Odyssey Sims - Out
Fever Injury Report
Caitlin Clark - Out
Damiris Dantas - Out
Sparks vs. Fever Best MLB Prop Bet
- Aliyah Boston Over 15.5 Points (+100 at FanDuel)
Boston enters Thursday’s matchup in dominant form, averaging 24.7 points per game during the Fever’s recent West Coast trip, highlighted by a career-best 31-point performance on 13-of-18 shooting against Seattle. She leads the entire WNBA in field goal percentage at a blistering 61.2%, showcasing elite efficiency that makes her scoring both frequent and reliable.
The matchup also works in her favor, as the Sparks rank in the bottom five in defensive rating and routinely allow 6.5 made interior shots per game — ideal conditions for Boston’s inside-focused attack. As the offensive focal point, she logs over 29 minutes per game, ensuring steady shot volume even on the second night of a back-to-back.
Sparks vs. Fever Prediction and Pick
While any team would miss Clark’s presence, the Fever have shown resilience without her: they’ve won seven of 14 overall and just snapped a skid with a quality road win. Their backup point guard situation is stable with Aari McDonald, who provides enough depth and play making relief.
Los Angeles Sparks interim coach faces roster chaos, as the team has waived newly signed veteran Grace Berger and continues to miss key players like Cameron Brink, and Odyssey Sims. But the Sparks are struggling to play a full 48 minutes. They are banged up off a tough 98-87 loss to the Sky, conceding a dominant 30–17 fourth quarter.
Offensively, Indiana ranks top‑three in the East in assist-to-turnover ratio and have shot efficiently even amid roster changes, while LA’s offensive pace is among the bottom five in the league. On the boards, the Fever have out-rebounded opponents by +4.2 RPG this month and defend the paint effectively—critical against a Sparks squad that lacks size.
Even without Clark, Indiana’s defense and bench scoring depth — especially from Lexie Hull and Aari McDonald — should control tempo in this matchup. We see enough of an edge to lay the points Thursday.
Pick: Fever -6 (-108 at FanDuel)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
