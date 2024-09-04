Sparks vs. Fever WNBA Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch on Wednesday, Sept. 4 (How to Bet Total)
Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever are on the verge of clinching a playoff spot as they put their four-game winning streak to the test on Wednesday night against the lowly Los Angeles Sparks.
With No. 2 overall pick Cameron Brink out for the season, the Sparks are trending towards the worst record in the WNBA this season. They have gotten some strong play from Dearica Hamby and rookie Rickea Jackson, but there is still a lot of work that needs to be done to this roster.
Meanwhile, Indiana has turned around its season after a 1-8 start, winning 16 of its last 24 games to jump into the No. 6 spot in the WNBA. Indiana hasn’t made the playoffs since 2016, but Clark and Kelsey Mitchell are on the verge of leading their team there this season.
Oddsmakers have given the Fever a massive edge at home, favoring them by double digits on Wednesday.
Here’s a breakdown of how to bet on this matchup, the latest odds and more for Sept. 4.
Sparks vs. Fever Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Sparks +11.5 (-108)
- Fever -11.5 (-112)
Moneyline
- Sparks: +525
- Fever: -750
Total
- 173 (Over -110/Under -110)
Sparks vs. Fever How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, Sept. 4
- Time: 7:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
- How to Watch (TV): CBSSN
- Sparks record: 7-25
- Fever record: 17-16
Sparks vs. Fever Injury Reports
Sparks Injury Report
- Cameron Brink – out
- Layshia Clarendon – out
- Lexie Brown – out
Fever Injury Report
- None to report
Sparks vs. Fever Key Players to Watch
Los Angeles Sparks
Rickea Jackson: A forgotten member of this year’s rookie class, Jackson is having a terrific season for Los Angeles, averaging 12.6 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 1.4 assists per game while shooting 46.6 percent from the field and 37.2 percent from 3. Since the Olympic break, has scored in double figures in each of Los Angeles’ seven games.
Indiana Fever
Caitlin Clark: Want to hear a crazy stat? With her 28-point, 12-assist game in a win over the Dallas Wings on Sunday, Caitlin Clark moved into No. 2 all time in the WNBA in 25-point, 10-assist games. It isn’t even the end of her rookie season. Clark comes into this matchup averaging 24.6 points, 9.0 assists, and 5.0 rebounds per game since the WNBA returned from the Olympic break.
Sparks vs. Fever Prediction and Pick
While I expect the Fever to take care of business at home in this one (they’re 9-5 straight up at home this season), the best bet to place is on the total.
The OVER has been the play to make for the Fever all season long, as they’ve hit it in 21 of their 33 games.
Indiana plays at a super fast pace, ranking No. 4 in the league overall and No. 3 since the Olympic break. Los Angeles also loves to push the tempo, ranking No. 2 in the league in pace since the Olympic break.
The Fever have put up 100 points in back-to-back contests, and they should thrive against a Sparks defense that is No. 11 in the league in defensive rating since the break.
I am worried about Los Angeles’ offense (No. 12 in offensive rating since the break), but it did score 94 points in a win over the New York Liberty and 110 in a loss to the Dallas Wings last week.
This game should turn into a track meet, and even if the Fever win by a lot, I expect them to score enough to put this game in a great spot to go OVER.
Pick: OVER 173 (-110)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.