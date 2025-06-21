Sparks vs. Lynx Prediction, Odds, Best WNBA Prop Bets for Saturday, June 21
For the third time in the 2025 season, the Minnesota Lynx will take on the Los Angeles Sparks, this time in a standalone matchup on Saturday night.
The Sparks received some good news on Friday, as star guard Kelsey Plum is off the injury report and expected to be back in the lineup on Saturday night. Unfortunately, Cameron Brink (ACL recovery) remains out for the Sparks, who are the outside looking in of the playoff picture in the W.
On the Lynx side, there is some concern with Napheesa Collier (back), who is listed as questionable for this matchup. The MVP favorite has dealt with back issues in the past, and she left Minnesota’s win over the Las Vegas Aces on June 17 early with the injury and did not return.
Still, oddsmakers seem to think that Collier will play, setting the Lynx as 10-point favorites at home in this matchup.
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to bet on in the prop market and my prediction for this Western Conference battle.
Sparks vs. Lynx Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Sparks +10 (-112)
- Lynx -10 (-108)
Moneyline
- Sparks: +390
- Lynx: -520
Total
- 163.5 (Over -108/Under -112)
Sparks vs. Lynx How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, June 21
- Time: 8:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Target Center
- How to Watch (TV): NBA TV
- Sparks record: 4-9
- Lynx record: 11-1
Sparks vs. Lynx Injury Reports
Sparks Injury Report
- Julie Allemand – out
- Rae Burrell – out
- Cameron Brink – out
- Odyssey Sims – out
Lynx Injury Report
- Jessica Shepard – out
- Napheesa Collier – questionable
Sparks vs. Lynx Best WNBA Prop Bets
Sparks Best WNBA Prop Bet
- Dearica Hamby OVER 7.5 Rebounds (-130)
So far this season, Hamby is averaging 7.9 rebounds per game, but she’s really picked things up as of late, grabbing eight or more boards in three of her last four games.
Hamby has a solid matchup on Saturday against a Lynx team that is just eighth in the WNBA in rebounding percentage and could be without star Napheesa Collier, who is averaging over eight boards per game.
Hamby has picked up double-digit boards (10 and 12) in her two meetings with the Lynx this season. She’s an easy bet at this discounted number on Saturday night.
Sparks vs. Lynx Prediction and Pick
If Collier is able to play, I absolutely love the OVER in this matchup between these teams.
So far this season, the Lynx have the No. 1 scoring defense, but they have cleared 163.5 points in both of their meetings with the Sparks, including a 179-point showing in their last meeting where Minnesota scored 101.
The Sparks are 11th in the WNBA in scoring defense, allowing 86.9 points per game this season. Los Angeles has the perfect profile of an OVER team, as it is 11th in defensive rating, seventh in offensive rating and third in pace.
The OVER is 8-4-1 in the Sparks’ games, and I think with Plum back in the lineup we could see another high-scoring game on Saturday night.
The Lynx are just 5-7 to the OVER, but they’ve had no problem scoring against this Los Angeles team this season. This total has gone up from 162.5 last night, but I still think the OVER is the bet to make since the Lynx are No. 2 in offensive rating and No. 2 in effective field goal percentage this season.
Pick: OVER 163.5 (-108 at DraftKings)
