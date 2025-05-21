Sparks vs. Mercury Prediction, Odds and Best WNBA Prop Bets for Wednesday, May 21
The Los Angeles Sparks are already dealing with a pretty wild injury bug, as Cameron Brink (ACL recovery) and Rae Burrell (knee) are both out, and Rickea Jackson left the team’s last game against the Minnesota Lynx and did not return.
Jackson has been ruled out with a concussion on Wednesday.
That puts the Sparks and Kelsey Plum in a tough spot on Wednesday as road underdogs against Satou Sabally, Alyssa Thomas, and the Phoenix Mercury. The Mercury are down one of their top players, as Kahleah Copper (knee) is expected to miss several weeks after undergoing a procedure.
Still, Phoenix dominated the Seattle Storm, winning by 22 in its season opener.
Can the Mercury keep things rolling on Wednesday night?
Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch in the prop market and my prediction for Wednesday’s contest.
Sparks vs. Mercury Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Sparks +5.5 (-108)
- Mercury -5.5 (-112)
Moneyline
- Sparks: +190
- Mercury: -230
Total
- 162.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Sparks vs. Mercury How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, May 21
- Time: 10:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: PHX Arena
- How to Watch (TV): WNBA League Pass
- Sparks record: 1-1
- Mercury record: 1-0
Sparks vs. Mercury Injury Reports
Sparks Injury Report
- Rickea Jackson – out
- Julie Allemand – day-to-day
- Cameron Brink – out
- Rae Burrell – out
Mercury Injury Report
- Natasha Mack – out
- Kahleah Copper – out
- Kitija Laksa – day-to-day
Sparks vs. Mercury Best WNBA Prop Bets
Los Angeles Sparks
- Kelsey Plum OVER 3s Made
The Sparks are already banged up with Brink and Burrell out, and Jackson sidelined as well. So, Plum is going to be asked to carry a heavy load on the offensive end.
The veteran guard is shooting 7-for-15 from 3 this season, attempting six and nine shots from beyond the arc in her two games. A career 39.1 percent shooter from deep, Plum is certainly worth a look as the clear-cut No. 1 option in this offense.
Phoenix Mercury
- Satou Sabally OVER Points
With Copper out for several weeks due to a knee injury, Sabally is likely going to lead this Phoenix offense early in the season. She shot 9-for-17 from the field (3-for-9 from 3) in her 2025 debut, scoring 27 points to pace this Phoenix offense.
One of the best scorers in the W, Sabally has averaged at least 17.9 points per game in each of the last two seasons, despite playing off of Arike Ogunbowale. As the No. 1 option, she should continue to thrive as a scorer, especially with Alyssa Thomas setting her up from the high post.
Sparks vs. Mercury Prediction and Pick
It’s only been one game, but the Mercury were rolling against Seattle, holding the Storm to just 59 points while leading the W in effective field goal percentage.
Since it’s early in the season, I don’t want to read too much into the numbers, especially when L.A.’s injuries are already a big enough concern to fade it on Wednesday.
With Jackson unable to go, the Sparks lack of scoring after Dearica Hamby and Plum, and Los Angeles lost by 14 at home to the Minnesota Lynx on Sunday.
Phoenix is shorthanded as well with Copper out, but the new look of Thomas and Sabally was cooking in the season opener, as the two stars combined for 47 points.
I lean with the Mercury at home, especially since the Sparks had a ton of road struggles (3-17) last season. Even with Plum in the fold, I’m not sure there is enough depth on this team to withstand injuries to three rotation players this early in the season.
Pick: Mercury -5.5 (-112 at FanDuel)
