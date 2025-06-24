Sparks vs. Sky Prediction, Odds, Best WNBA Prop Bets for Tuesday, June 24
Both the Los Angeles Sparks and Chicago Sky have dropped three games in a row heading into Tuesday’s matchup at Wintrust Arena in Chicago.
The Sky (3-10) have not beaten a team ahead of them in the standings, as all three of their wins have come against the Connecticut Sun (2-12) or Dallas Wings (3-12).
Meanwhile, the Sparks are struggling at home to open up the 2025 season, going 1-6, but they’ll look to bounce back on the road against Angel Reese and company.
Kelsey Plum and the Sparks have yet to get Cameron Brink (knee) back from the torn ACL she suffered last season, and they’ve struggled in the Western Conference, going 3-9 against those teams.
Can they bounce back against an Eastern Conference opponent on Tuesday?
I’m breaking down the odds, my favorite player prop, and my prediction for this interconference clash in the W.
Sparks vs. Sky Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Sparks -4 (-110)
- Sky +4 (-110)
Moneyline
- Sparks: -185
- Sky: +154
Total
- 163 (Over -110/Under -110)
Sparks vs. Sky How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, June 24
- Time: 8:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Wintrust Arena
- How to Watch (TV): NBA TV
- Sparks record: 4-10
- Sky record: 3-10
Sparks vs. Sky Injury Reports
Sparks Injury Report
- Julie Allemand – out
- Cameron Brink – out
- Rae Burrell – out
- Odyssey Sims – day-to-day
Sky Injury Report
- Courtney Vandersloot – out
Sparks vs. Sky Best WNBA Prop Bet
Sparks Best WNBA Prop Bet
- Rickea Jackson OVER 13.5 Points (-115)
Rickea Jackson got off to a bit of a slow start in 2025, scoring 13 or fewer points in each of her first five games of the campaign. However, she’s bounced back since, averaging 18.5 points per game over her last four contests, including a 30-point showing against the Las Vegas Aces.
As a rookie, Jackson averaged 13.4 points per game, and she’s started to be a little more aggressive as of late, attempting 12 or more shots in four straight contests. As long as the usage is there for the Sparks wing, she’s a solid bet to clear this line against the No. 12 defense in the WNBA.
Sparks vs. Sky Prediction and Pick
Earlier today, I shared in my WNBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why the Sparks are worth a look as favorites with how well they’ve played on the road:
The Los Angeles Sparks have struggled mightily at home this season, but they are an impressive 3-4 on the road heading into their date with the Chicago Sky on Tuesday night.
Angel Reese and the Sky have three wins this season, and all of them have come against the Wings (3-12) or Connecticut Sun (2-12). So, it’s safe to say that Chicago has struggled against elevated competition.
As a result, the Sky are 12th in the WNBA in scoring differential, net rating, offensive rating and defensive rating. Only the Sun are worse in all of those categories.
While the Sparks are a pedestrian 4-10 in 2025, they still have a net rating (-6.5) that is significantly better than Chicago’s (-15.1).
The Sparks aren’t a great team, but Chicago is 1-4 straight up at home and just 5-8 against the spread overall this season. I don’t see the Sky and their struggling offense keeping up with Kelsey Plum, Dearica Hamby and Rickea Jackson on Tuesday.
Pick: Sparks -4 (-110 at DraftKings)
Find Peter Dewey's WNBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
