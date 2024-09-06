Sparks vs. Sky WNBA Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for Friday, Sept. 6 (Take the Points)
The Los Angeles Sparks have the worst record in the WNBA this season, but they could play spoiler against a struggling Chicago Sky squad on Friday night.
Chicago has dropped seven games in a row, and it is barely holding on to the No. 8 seed in the standings. With the Washington Mystics (one game back) and Atlanta Dream (tied) both in action on Friday, Chicago may need a win to hang on to the No. 8 spot for another day.
Meanwhile, the Sparks are just looking to stay afloat with key players like Cameron Brink and Lexie Brown out of the lineup.
Rookie guard Rickea Jackson has been a promising piece, but ultimately the Sparks have not given All-Star Dearica Hamby enough help in 2024.
Oddsmakers have the Sky favored in this one to end their winning streak, but can we trust them?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, key players to watch and my best bet for Friday night’s contest.
Sparks vs. Sky Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Sparks +5.5 (-110)
- Sky -5.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Sparks: +195
- Sky: -238
Total
- 163.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Sparks vs. Sky How to Watch
- Date: Friday, Sept. 6
- Time: 9:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Wintrust Arena
- How to Watch (TV): ION
- Sparks record: 7-26
- Sky record: 11-22
Sparks vs. Sky Injury Reports
Sparks Injury Report
- Layshia Clarendon – day-to-day
- Cameron Brink - out
- Lexie Brown – out
Sky Injury Report
- Elizabeth Williams – out
- Chennedy Carter – day-to-day
Sparks vs. Sky Key Players to Watch
Los Angeles Sparks
Rickea Jackson: Jackson’s 10-game streak of scoring in double figures came to an end in her last game, as she finished with five points on 2-for-11 shooting. It was a rare down game – especially since the Olympic break – for the rookie. Since the break, Jackson is averaging 14.9 points per game while shooting 47.3 percent from the field and 44.4 percent from 3.
Chicago Sky
Angel Reese: A candidate for the Rookie of the Year award, Reese has recorded three straight double-doubles and is averaging 13.3 points and 13.2 rebounds per game this season. Reese is shooting just 38.4 percent from the field, but she’s been one of the most reliable players for the Sky all season long.
Sparks vs. Sky Prediction and Pick
Chennedy Carter’s status could be huge for the Sky, who have struggled to score without her in the lineup due to COVID.
If Carter returns, this game could look a lot different, but for now I’m leaning with the Sparks to cover.
As bad as Los Angeles has been this season, it has a better net rating than the Sky since the Olympic break. Plus, the Sparks have an impressive upset win over the New York Liberty and covered the spread against the Indiana Fever on Wednesday.
Los Angeles enters this game with an 11-6 ATS record on the road, much better than the Sky at home (5-11 ATS).
Until I see this Chicago team turn things around, I’m not comfortable laying this many points with it – even at home.
Pick: Sparks +5.5 (-110)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.