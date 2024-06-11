Sparks vs. Storm Prediction, Odds and Key Players for WNBA Commissioner's Cup
The Seattle Storm and Los Angeles Sparks both picked up wins over the Las Vegas Aces recently, but the Storm saw their six-game winning streak snapped by the Minnesota Lynx on Sunday.
Seattle is now favored by 11 points at home against the young Sparks, who are up to 4-7 on the season.
Los Angeles certainly has some offensive questions after Dearica Hamby, but it has started to play better, winning two games in a row (both at home) ahead of this matchup.
The Storm have an elite trio of Skylar Diggins-Smith, Jewell Loyd and Nneka Ogwumike, but Loyd has not shot the ball well at all by her standards in 2024.
Can Seattle cover this huge spread at home?
Let’s break down the odds and my best bet for this WNBA Commissioner’s Cup matchup:
Sparks vs. Storm Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Sparks +11 (-112)
- Storm -11 (-108)
Moneyline
- Sparks: +455
- Storm: -625
Total
- 158.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
Sparks vs. Storm How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, June 11
- Time: 10:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Climate Pledge Arena
- How to watch (TV): WNBA League Pass
- Sparks record: 4-7
- Storm record: 7-4
Sparks vs. Storm Injury Reports
Sparks Injury Report
- Azura Stevens – out
Storm Injury Report
- No injuries to report
Sparks vs. Storm Key Players to Watch
Los Angeles Sparks
Rickea Jackson: Sparks rookie Rickea Jackson has emerged as one of the most consistent scorers for the team this season – behind center Dearica Hamby. Jackson is averaging 9.6 points and 3.0 rebounds per game while shooting 48.1 percent from the field and 36.4 percent from 3. She’s coming off a 16-point game in an upset win over the Las Vegas Aces.
Seattle Storm
Jewell Loyd: One of the best scorers in the league, Loyd has scored 25 points in each of her last two games, but her efficiency this season has been questionable. Loyd is shooting just 34.1 percent from the field and 29.3 percent from 3. If she can get back to shooting at a higher rate, the Storm are going to be a tough out in 2024.
Sparks vs. Storm Prediction and Pick
The Sparks deserve to be underdogs in this game, but I wouldn’t be shocked to see them cover the 11-point spread.
Seattle ranks fourth in the WNBA in net rating, but it has not shot the ball well – 10th in effective field goal percentage – which is concerning to me against this Los Angeles defense.
The Sparks have covered the spread in two of their games on the road (2-2 ATS), and they’re an elite rebounding team, ranking No. 3 in the WNBA.
The offense is the major question, as Hamby has been the only player that has been counted on night in and night out for points, but if Jewell Loyd continues to struggle with her efficiency, there’s only so much the Seattle offense can do.
Seattle was blown out by the Lynx with Loyd shooting 9-for-27 on Sunday.
Bettors should give the Sparks some credit for their last two wins and back them to cover as underdogs tonight.
Pick: Sparks +11 (-110)
