Sparks vs. Sun Prediction, Odds and Key Players for WNBA on Tuesday, June 18
Can the Connecticut Sun continue their insane start to the 2024 WNBA season?
The Sun are 12-1 overall and 7-1 at home heading into their matchup at Mohegan Sun Arena against the Los Angeles Sparks.
The Sparks dropped their third straight game on Sunday afternoon, losing on the road against the Atlanta Dream. At just 4-10 this season, Los Angeles could be in trouble on Tuesday, and oddsmakers are already signaling that this could be a blowout.
Connecticut is favored by 12.5 points, and it has -1200 odds to come away with a win, which is an implied probability of 92.31 percent!
Can the Sparks pull off an improbable upset on the road?
Here’s a look at everything you need to know – and my best bet – for Tuesday’s matchup.
Sparks vs. Sun Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Sparks +12.5 (-105)
- Sun -12.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Sparks: +625
- Sun: -950
Total
- 154.5 (Over -108/Under -112)
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Sparks vs. Sun How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, June 18
- Time: 7:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Mohegan Sun Arena
- How to watch (TV): NBA TV
- Sparks record: 4-10
- Sun record: 12-1
Sparks vs. Sun Injury Reports
Sparks Injury Report
- Azura Stevens – out
Sun Injury Report
- Moriah Jefferson – out
Sparks vs. Sun Key Players to Watch
Los Angeles Sparks
Rickea Jackson: Sparks rookie Rickea Jackson has been a bright spot for a struggling offense, averaging 10.3 points per game while shooting 47.3 percent from the field. Jackson has 19 and 16 points in her last two games, shooting a combined 13-for-23 from the field. She may need even more touches if the Sparks want to win a few more games in 2024.
Connecticut Sun
Alyssa Thomas: A triple-double threat on a nightly basis, Thomas is averaging 12.8 points, 10.0 rebounds, and 8.2 assists per game in the 2024 season. A great defender as well, Thomas may have her hands full with Sparks star Dearica Hamby, who is on her way to an All-Star selection in 2024. If Thomas can control this game at both ends, the Sun should win big.
Sparks vs. Sun Prediction and Pick
This season, the Sun have the best net rating in the WNBA at +13.2, a massive difference from the Sparks (-7.3), who are 10th in that category.
I’m worried about the Sparks’ offense in this game, as they are averaging 77.6 points per game (10th) in the league and are taking on the No. 1 defense (90.7 defensive rating) at home.
The Sun are just 7-6 against the spread this season, but the Sparks have struggled to cover – 5-8-1 ATS and 5-7 ATS as an underdog – in 2024.
Ultimately, I don’t trust this Los Angeles offense outside of Hamby, and the Sun have shown all season long that they can play low-scoring games and win.
While I don’t mind taking the UNDER, it is worth noting that the Sparks are bottom three in the league in defensive rating this season.
I expect the Sun to roll over an inferior opponent at home.
Pick: Sun -12.5 (-115)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
