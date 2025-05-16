Sparks vs. Valkyries Prediction, Odds and Best WNBA Prop Bets for Friday, May 16
The Los Angeles Sparks begin a new era on Friday night, as guard Kelsey Plum will make her regular-season debut with the franchise after she was acquired in a trade this past offseason.
While Plum adds a new scoring dynamic to the Sparks, they won’t have their defensive anchor in this matchup. Second-year forward Cameron Brink (torn ACL) is still recovering from her knee injury last season and will miss the start of the 2025 campaign.
Despite that, the Sparks are seven-point favorites at DraftKings in their season opener against the Golden State Valkyries. This is the first regular-season game in Valkyries history, and they’re the first of a few expansion franchises that are coming to the W in the next few years.
Led by Kate Martin, Temi Fágbénlé and Tiffany Hayes, the Valkyries could be a scrappy team even though they don’t have the star talent of some teams in the W.
Here’s a breakdown of this opening night matchup, including the odds, players to watch in the prop market and my game prediction for Friday.
Sparks vs. Valkyries Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Sparks -7 (-110)
- Valkyries +7 (-110)
Moneyline
- Sparks: -310
- Valkyries: +250
Total
- 161.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Sparks vs. Valkyries How to Watch
- Date: Friday, May 16
- Time: 10:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Chase Center
- How to Watch (TV): ION
- Sparks record: 0-0
- Valkyries record: 0-0
Sparks vs. Valkyries Injury Reports
Sparks Injury Report
- Cameron Brink – out
- Luisa Geiselsoder – game-time decision
Valkyries Injury Report
- Juste Jocyte – out
Sparks vs. Valkyries Best WNBA Prop Bets
Sparks Best WNBA Prop Bet
- Kelsey Plum UNDER 5.5 Assists (-140)
Kelsey Plum had five dimes in a preseason game back on May 6, but I’m not buying her to go OVER this prop in her first regular-season game with the Sparks.
Plum is more known for her scoring ability, and she’s never averaged more than 5.1 assists per game in a single season. While Plum did play a smaller role in terms of being on the ball in Las Vegas, she averaged just 4.0 assists per game in the 2024 campaign and only had six or more dimes in seven of the 44 games she appeared in.
Sparks vs. Valkyries Prediction and Pick
I’m not sure what to expect from this Valkyries team, but they showed in the preseason that they’re going to play hard on a nightly basis.
Golden State lacks a superstar player who is going to be a clear-cut No. 1 option, but that may develop as the season goes on.
In the season opener, though, I like the Sparks and Plum to cover.
Los Angeles has one of the better young cores in the league when healthy with Brink, Rickea Jackson, Dearica Hamby, and now Plum. While Brink won’t play in this game, I think Plum adds a needed scoring punch at the guard spot for the Sparks.
Los Angeles will be a playoff team – in my eyes – this season, and I expect the Valkyries to have some growing pains as a new franchise. I’ll side with the favorite on opening night.
Pick: Sparks -7 (-110 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Are you new to DraftKings? Sign up today and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $200 in bonus bets. Win or lose, DraftKings will issue six $25 bonus bets instantly.