Sparks vs. Wings Prediction and Odds for Friday, August 15
It’s the battle of the bottom dwellers on Friday. Both the Sparks and Wings are out of playoff contention in the Western Conference, though the Sparks are riding a four-game win streak and have shown significant progression in recent weeks.
The Wings, on the other hand, have struggled all season, ranking near the bottom of the league in both scoring and defense. Despite the challenges, one positive is how Paige Bueckers has been a bright spot in her rookie campaign, averaging 18.4 points and 5.4 assists per game.
The Sparks defeated the Wings 93-79 in their previous matchup in June, and will look to replicate that success in this game.
Sparks vs. Wings Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Sparks -6 (-112)
- Wings +6 (+108)
Moneyline
- Sparks (-170)
- Wings (+138)
Total
- Over 178.5 (-110)
- Under 178.5 (-110)
Sparks vs. Wings How to Watch
- Date: Friday August 15, 2025
- Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- Venue: College Park
- How to Watch (TV): ION
- Sparks Record: 15-17
- Wings Record: 9-24
Sparks vs. Wings Prediction and Pick
With two underwhelming offenses colliding, I like this line for the under. Both the Sparks and Wings are capable of scoring in bursts, but a deeper look at pace and efficiency suggests this game may struggle to gain traction. Los Angeles thrives on long-range shooting, with Kelsey Plum connecting on threes at a 35.3% clip, yet their reliance on jump shots often leads to dry spells when shots aren’t falling.
Dallas, meanwhile, ranks near the bottom of the league in three-point efficiency at 31.3% and has struggled to generate consistent offense outside of Bueckers, whose scoring output is heavily burdened by defensive attention anyway. The Wings’ turnover issues and inconsistent shooting have forced them into a more deliberate pace in recent games, and Los Angeles’ defensive lapses don’t fully translate into free-flowing scoring — they tend to allow points in spurts rather than sustained runs.
Their last meeting produced just 172 combined points, despite both squads featuring their respective top scorers. Add in the Sparks’ recent strategy of leaning on Stevens and Plum for rebounding and controlled possessions, and you have a game likely defined by stops and half-court sets rather than a track meet.
Pick: Under 178.5 (-110 at FanDuel)
