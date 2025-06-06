Sparks vs. Wings Prediction, Odds and Best Prop Bets for WNBA Commissioner's Cup
The Dallas Wings and Los Angeles Sparks have both struggled in 2025, as Los Angeles enters this matchup on a three-game skid while the Wings have just one win all season long.
With Paige Bueckers and Ty Harris both banged up and up and ruled out for this matchup, the Wings are just two-point underdogs at home against Kelsey Plum and company.
On the bright side for the Sparks – who are still without star forward Cameron Brink – Rickea Jackson is expected to return to action on Friday night.
That should boost a Sparks offense that has a ton of potential with Plum, Jackson, Brink and Dearica Hamby once L.A. can get fully healthy.
Both of these teams are 0-1 in Commissioner’s Cup play, so who should we bet on to get the W tonight?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to watch in the prop market and my best bet for this Western Conference clash.
Sparks vs. Wings Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Sparks -2 (-110)
- Wings +2 (-110)
Moneyline
- Sparks: -130
- Wings: +110
Total
- 169.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Sparks vs. Wings How to Watch
- Date: Friday, June 6
- Time: 9:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: College Park Center
- How to Watch (TV): ION
- Sparks record: 2-6
- Wings record: 1-7
Sparks vs. Wings Injury Reports
Sparks Injury Report
- Cameron Brink – out
- Rae Burrell – out
- Rickea Jackson – expected to play (personal)
Wings Injury Report
- Ty Harris – out
- Paige Bueckers – out
Sparks vs. Wings Best WNBA Prop Bet
Wings Best WNBA Prop Bet
- Arike Ogunbowale UNDER Points
This may seem crazy, since Ogunbowale is usually one of the top scorers in the W, but it’s been a slow start for the Wings guard.
Ogunbowale is shooting just 34.9 percent from the field and 28.6 percent from beyond the arc this season, and she hasn’t really stepped up with Bueckers out of the lineup, scoring 15 points in a loss to Chicago and eight in a loss to Seattle while shooting a combined 9-for-31 from the field.
In fact, Ogunbowale has only scored 20 or more points in two of her eight games in the 2025 season. So, it’s hard to expect her to put up a big scoring game, even against a weak Los Angeles defense.
Until the All-Star guard starts to shoot the ball with a higher efficiency, she’s tough to trust in any scoring prop.
Sparks vs. Wings Prediction and Pick
These two teams are terrible on the defensive end, as Dallas is 11th in defensive rating and Los Angeles is 10th. Only the Chicago Sky and Connecticut Sun allow more points per game than these two teams.
That’s led to Dallas hitting the OVER in half of its games while the Sparks are 4-3-1 to the OVER in their eight contests.
With Jackson back for Los Angeles, I like the OVER in Friday’s matchup.
The Wings are still a top-five offense in the W this season despite having just one win, and the Sparks are seventh in offensive rating and fifth in effective field goal percentage in 2025.
Dallas also loves to push the tempo (No. 2 in the W in pace), so bettors should expect an up-and-down game with plenty of possessions for both squads.
I wouldn’t be shocked to see both teams push 90 points on Friday.
Pick: OVER 169.5 (-110 at DraftKings)
