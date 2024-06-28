Spurs Fans Will Love Stephon Castle's Rookie of the Year Odds for 2024-25 Season
Could San Antonio Spurs guard Stephon Castle win the Rookie of the Year award in the 2024-25 season?
The latest odds suggest that he's one of the top candidates, as Castle is behind on No. 2 overall pick Alexandre Sarr and tied with No. 1 overall pick Zaccharie Risacher.
NBA Rookie of the Year Odds for 2024-25 Season
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Alexandre Sarr: +500
- Zaccharie Risacher: +750
- Stephon Castle: +750
- Reed Sheppard: +900
- Dalton Knecht: +1000
- Zach Edey: +1000
- Matas Buzelis: +1200
- Ron Holland: +1200
- Rob Dillingham: +2000
- Donovan Clingan: +2000
- Tidjane Salaun: +2000
- Cody Williams: +2000
- Devin Carter: +3000
Castle landed with the Spurs with the No. 4 overall pick, and oddsmakers already think he's in a better spot than No. 3 overall pick Reed Sheppard, who may be stuck backing up Fred VanVleet in Houston.
Sarr and Risacher weren't surefire better prospects than Castle coming into this draft, and there are even some draft analysts that believe that the former UConn guard is the most talented player in his class.
Castle has the potential to be an elite defensive guard from when he first steps on an NBA floor, and he's going to have the luxury of playing alongside a rising star and reigning Rookie of the Year in Victor Wembanyama.
The Spurs guard will need his shooting to improve from his lone season with the Huskies, but since the Spurs lack guard depth after Tre Jones, Castle could find himself in a major role from the onset of the 2024-25 season.
Risacher's role in Atlanta is a little uncertain since he could be playing alongside both Trae Young and Dejounte Murray if the Hawks don't trade them, and Sarr is going to be competing for minutes on a bad Washington team.
Castle has a chance to be a huge part of the Spurs' turnaround, and he should get a shot to start from day one. Given some of the questions around how raw Sarr and Risacher are offensively, Castle -- who is an explosive finisher -- could be the most NBA-ready player of the three.
Time will tell whether or not Castle is the true best bet in this market, but the early odds suggest he'll be in the mix at the start of the 2024-25 season.
