Spurs vs. Clippers Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for Monday, Nov. 4
The San Antonio Spurs have won back-to-back games and are 2-1 at home heading into Monday’s road clash with the Los Angeles Clippers and James Harden.
Harden and the Clips have dropped three games in a row, and they’ll remain without Kawhi Leonard in Monday’s matchup.
On the San Antonio side, head coach Gregg Popovich is away from the team after dealing with a medical issue. Hopefully, Pop is able to return sooner rather than later, but his team will operate without him for the time being.
Oddsmakers have set the Spurs – who won’t have Tre Jones or Devin Vassell in action again – as underdogs in this matchup.
Let’s dive into the odds, key players to watch and my best bet for Monday’s contest.
Spurs vs. Clippers Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Spurs +4 (-108)
- Clippers -4 (-112)
Moneyline
- Spurs: +150
- Clippers: -180
Total
- 214.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
Spurs vs. Clippers How to Watch
- Date: Monday, Nov. 4
- Time: 10:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Intuit Dome
- How to Watch (TV): NBA League Pass, Bally Sports Southwest
- Spurs record: 3-3
- Clippers record: 2-4
Spurs vs. Clippers Injury Reports
Spurs Injury Report
- David Duke Jr. – out
- Harrison Ingram – out
- Tre Jones – out
- Riley Minix – out
- Devin Vassell – out
Clippers Injury Report
- Mo Bamba – out
- Cam Christie – out
- Kawhi Leonard – out
- PJ Tucker – out
- Trentyn Flowers – out
Spurs vs. Clippers Key Players to Watch
San Antonio Spurs
Victor Wembanyama: It’s been a slow start to the season for the 2023 No. 1 overall pick. He’s averaging just 18.0 points per game while shooting 42.7 percent from the field and 22.0 percent from 3. Wemby is still averaging 3.0 blocks per game, but his turnovers (3.5 per game) and efficiency aren’t where the Spurs would like them to be in the 2024-25 season.
Los Angeles Clippers
James Harden: Harden has turned back the clock in terms of stuffing the stat sheet this season – 21.8 points, 8.8 rebounds, 10.8 assists per game – but he’s shooting just 36.1 percent from the field and 26.8 percent from 3. Harden has to be more efficient for the Clips to survive without Kawhi in a loaded Western Conference.
Spurs vs. Clippers Prediction and Pick
Los Angeles has dropped three games in a row, and it has yet to pick up a win at home (0-4) in the 2024-25 season.
Los Angeles and San Antonio are 15th and 16th in the league in net rating and 21st (San Antonio) and 19th (L.A.) in effective field goal percentage early on this season – so they’re fairly evenly matched entering this matchup.
Los Angeles’ two wins came against the Denver Nuggets and Golden State Warriors, but it has not been impressive at home outside of its season opening loss to Phoenix in overtime.
The Clippers lost to the Portland Trail Blazers at home before dropping another game to Phoenix and one to OKC (by 13) on Saturday night.
I don’t know if the Spurs will be able to pull off an upset, but given L.A.’s struggles scoring the ball – and doing it efficiently – I think Wemby and company can hang around tonight.
Pick: Spurs +4 (-108)
