Spurs vs. Pelicans Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Sunday, Feb. 23
The San Antonio Spurs’ season was turned upside down last week, as star center Victor Wembanyama was ruled out for the remainder of the campaign due to a blood clot.
Still, the Spurs could sneak into the play-in picture in the Western Conference, and they’re 1-1 since losing Wemby with a win over the Phoenix Suns and a loss to the Detroit Pistons.
On Sunday, the Spurs find themselves as underdogs against the New Orleans Pelicans, who have won just 13 games all season long. Even with Zion Williamson in the lineup, the Pels have dropped nine of their last 10 games and are one of the three worst teams in the league in net rating over that stretch.
Here’s a breakdown of this matchup, including the latest odds, my best bet and more!
Spurs vs. Pelicans Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Spurs +2 (-108)
- Pelicans -2 (-112)
Moneyline
- Spurs: +110
- Pelicans: -130
Total
- 242.5 (Over -108/Under -112)
Spurs vs. Pelicans How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, Feb. 23
- Time: 7:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Smoothie King Center
- How to Watch (TV): Bally Sports (Local), NBA League Pass
- Spurs record: 24-30
- Pelicans record: 13-43
Spurs vs. Pelicans Injury Reports
Spurs Injury Report
- David Duke Jr. – out
- Harrison Ingram – out
- Riley Minix – out
- Victor Wembanyama – out
Pelicans Injury Report
- Brandon Boston – out
- Dejounte Murray – out
- Keion Brooks Jr. – out
- Herb Jones – out
Spurs vs. Pelicans Best NBA Prop Bets Today
San Antonio Spurs Best NBA Prop Bet
- Devin Vassell UNDER 16.5 Points (-110)
Even with Wemby out, Devin Vassell is struggling to score consistently, failing to clear this number in back-to-back games. On top of that, Vassell is averaging just 13.3 points over his last 12 games, clearing this number on just three occasions.
He’s a fade candidate after he played less than 24 minutes and took just seven shots in the loss to Detroit.
New Orleans Pelicans Best NBA Prop Bet
- Zion Williamson OVER 24.5 Points (-130)
Zion Williamson could be in line for a big game now that the Spurs don’t have Wemby at the rim. Zion is averaging 24.6 points per game, and he’s cleared 24.5 points in four of his last five games, averaging 29.4 points per game over that stretch.
Spurs vs. Pelicans Prediction and Pick
Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why the Spurs could be a value play as road underdogs tonight:
Victor Wembanyama is out for the season, and the San Antonio Spurs aren’t getting much respect on Sunday against a New Orleans Pelicans team that has lost nine of its last 10 games and ranks 28th in net rating over that 10-game stretch.
The Spurs are one-point underdogs on the road against a New Orleans team that has just 13 wins all season long and is 4-4 against the spread as a home favorite.
With De’Aaron Fox, Jeremy Sochan, Devin Vassell, Stephon Castle and Keldon Johnson all expected to play for the Spurs on Sunday, I think they’ll be able to pick up a road win.
The Spurs still beat Phoenix without Wemby, and the Pelicans are one of the worst defensive teams in the NBA. Even with Zion Williamson in action, the Pels are just 9-28 straight up this season.
I’ll gladly take plus money on the Spurs against one of the NBA’s worst teams.
Pick: Spurs Moneyline (+110 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
Are you new to DraftKings? Sign up today and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $150 in bonus bets. Win or lose, DraftKings will issue six $25 bonus bets instantly