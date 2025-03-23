Spurs vs. Raptors Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Sunday, March 23
The San Antonio Spurs and Toronto Raptors are in a race for the best possible pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, and the Raptors have a few players sitting on Sunday to help make that happen.
Immanuel Quickley, Brandon Ingram and Jakob Poeltl all won’t play on Sunday, yet oddsmakers still have the Raptors as slight favorites at home.
A big reason why is the two main injuries for the Spurs – Victor Wembanyama and De’Aaron Fox are both out for the season – which has led to San Antonio ranking 28th in defensive rating over its last 10 games.
If you’re looking to bet on this game, you’ve come to the right place. Here’s a look at the odds, players to watch in the prop market and my game prediction for Sunday’s contest.
Spurs vs. Raptors Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Spurs +2 (-112)
- Raptors -2 (-108)
Moneyline
- Spurs: +105
- Raptors: -125
Total
- 234 (Over -110/Under -110)
Spurs vs. Raptors How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, March 23
- Time: 6:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Scotiabank Arena
- How to Watch (TV): TSN, FanDuel Sports Network Southwest
- Spurs record: 30-39
- Raptors record: 24-46
Spurs vs. Raptors Injury Reports
Spurs Injury Report
- Charles Bassey – out
- Victor Wembanyama – out
- De’Aaron Fox – out
- David Duke Jr. – out
- Harrison Ingram – out
- Riley Minix – out
Raptors Injury Report
- Ulrich Chomche – out
- Gradey Dick – out
- Brandon Ingram – out
- AJ Lawson – out
- Jakob Poeltl – out
- Immanuel Quickley – out
- Jared Rhoden – out
- Ja’Kobe Walter – questionable
Spurs vs. Raptors Best NBA Prop Bets
San Antonio Spurs Best NBA Prop Bet
- Stephon Castle OVER 4.5 Assists (-135)
Rookie guard Stephon Castle is averaging 3.7 assists per game this season, but he’s coming off a 14-assist game and should have more playmaking duties to close the season with Fox out for the year.
Castle is averaging 4.8 assists per game over his last 13 games, picking up 27 total assists over his last four matchups.
Spurs vs. Raptors Prediction and Pick
Even though the Spurs are out of the play-in mix in the Western Conference, they’ve won back-to-back games and are 5-5 straight up in their last 10.
Meanwhile, the Raptors are sitting multiple starters for “rest” on Sunday, a sign that they’re really not trying to win this game. The Raptors have been limiting the minutes of players like Quickley, RJ Barrett and Scottie Barnes as well down the stretch of this campaign.
I have a hard time laying the points with the Raptors, even though they’ve been great at home this season when it comes to covering the spread (22-13-1). The Raps are just 4-4 against the spread when favored at home.
As bad as San Antonio has been since Wemby went down, it’s still 19th in net rating over its last 10 games. I wouldn’t be shocked to see it pull off an upset against the shorthanded Raptors.
Pick: Spurs +2 (-112 at DraftKings)
