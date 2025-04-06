Spurs vs. Trail Blazers Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Sunday, April 6
Both the Portland Trail Blazers and San Antonio Spurs are all but eliminated from the play-in tournament in the Western Conference, even though they both mathematically could still get in.
San Antonio sits five games out of the No. 10 seed while Portland is 3.5 games back entering Sunday’s matchup.
The Blazers are favored in this game, but they have listed several rotation players on the injury report as either out (Deandre Ayton, Robert Williams, Scoot Henderson), doubtful (Jerami Grant) or questionable (Anfernee Simons, Deni Avdija, Duop Reath and Toumani Camara).
That could make it tough for the Blazers to cover as favorites against a Spurs team that has been frisky at times even with Victor Wembanyama and De’Aaron Fox both done for the season.
Here’s a look at the odds, players to bet in the prop market and my prediction for this Western Conference clash.
Spurs vs. Trail Blazers Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Spurs +5 (-110)
- Blazers -5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Spurs: +164
- Blazers: -198
Total
- 227.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Spurs vs. Trail Blazers How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, April 6
- Time: 6:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Moda Center
- How to Watch (TV): Blazer Vision, FanDuel Sports Network Southwest
- Spurs record: 32-45
- Blazers record: 34-44
Spurs vs. Trail Blazers Injury Reports
Spurs Injury Report
- Victor Wembanyama – out
- De’Aaron Fox – out
- David Duke Jr. – out
- Harrison Ingram – out
- Riley Minix – out
- Jeremy Sochan – out
Blazers Injury Report
- Deni Avdija – questionable
- Deandre Ayton – out
- Toumani Camara – questionable
- Sidy Cissoko – questionable
- Jerami Grant – doubtful
- Scoot Henderson – out
- Bryce McGowens – out
- Duop Reath – questionable
- Anfernee Simons – questionable
- Robert Williams III – out
Spurs vs. Trail Blazers Best NBA Prop Bets
San Antonio Spurs Best NBA Prop Bet
- Devin Vassell OVER 2.5 3-Pointers Made (-115)
It hasn’t been the best season for Devin Vassell, who was sidelined with an injury to open the campaign, but he’s still shot the ball fairly well from deep (37.0 percent), and has cleared 2.5 3-pointers at a pretty high rate as of late.
Vassell has three or more made shots from deep in nine of his last 12 games and is shooting 44.6 percent from 3 on 7.7 attempts per game during that stretch. He’s certainly worth a look in this market on Sunday.
Spurs vs. Trail Blazers Prediction and Pick
The Spurs are just 12-16 against the spread when set as road underdogs this season, but I think they’re in a good spot to cover the spread on Sunday.
Even though Wemby, Fox and Sochan are out for San Antonio, the Spurs have a good number of rotation players – including veterans Harrison Barnes and Chris Paul – active for this matchup. Meanwhile, the Blazers would be without as many as eight of their top rotation players, leaving them with very little scoring if that ends up being the case.
I have a hard time laying the points with the Blazers with so much up in the air, especially since they haven’t really played much better than San Antonio as of late. The Spurs are 18th in net rating over their last 10 games while the Blazers are 16th.
Plus, Portland is just 2-4 against the spread when favored at home this season. If the Blazers end up being without several players, the Spurs can cover this number on Sunday.
Pick: Spurs +5 (-110 at DraftKings)
