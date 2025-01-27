St. John's vs. Georgetown Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Tuesday, Jan. 28
The surging St. John’s Red Storm take their six game winning streak on the road to face Georgetown.
St. John’s has been incredibly impressive this season as Rick Pitino continues to build an NCAA Tournament-caliber team with the Red Storm. However, the team can make a run at the top of the Big East by continuing to take care of business, which the team will look to do on Tuesday night against Georgetown.
How do these two match up? Let’s set the stage with everything you need to know to bet on this Big East matchup.
St. John’s vs. Georgetown Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- St. John’s: -4.5 (-15)
- Georgetown: +4.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- St. John’s: -182
- Georgetown: +150
Total: 139.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
St. John’s vs. Georgetown How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, January 28th
- Game Time: 6:30 PM EST
- Venue: Capital One Arena
- How to Watch (TV): Fox Sports 1
- St. John’s Record: 17-3
- Georgetown Record: 13-7
St. John’s vs. Georgetown Key Players to Watch
St. John’s
RJ Luis: Luis has been fantastic in a heightened role, averaging nearly 18 points per game with six rebounds and over two assists. Luis has been awesome on the interior and can help expose the vulnerable Georgetown interior that is last in Big East defensive rebounding rate.
Georgetown
Thomas Sorber: The freshman big man missed a game about a week ago, but in two games since has been on a tear. He has averaged 20 points per game with 13 rebounds in the last two, a close win against Villanova, and a road loss to Providence. The freshman has been able to take over games as a threat on both sides of the floor around the rim. Can he help pull a minor upset?
St. John’s vs. Georgetown Prediction and Pick
This is a rematch from just two weeks ago when St. John’s won a defensive grind against Georgetown, 63-58.
The Red Storm didn’t cover the nine-and–a-half point spread, needing to rally from down double digits in the first half to win. St. John’s continued to score efficiently, shooting 34% from the field but leaned on its ability to force turnovers to pull away late.
Further, the total is down four points from the first meeting after the low scoring affair.
I see avenues to this game going under the total yet again with both teams elite at defending the interior, which is where both teams want to go on offense.
St. John’s is 325th in the country in three-point percentage and Georgetown is 249th in three-point percentage. Further, both teams actively avoid shooting it, as the Red Storm is 351st in three-point rate and the Hoyas check in 292nd.
However, these are two elite rim-protecting units. Each team is top 30 in the country in near proximity field goal percentage allowed, per Haslametrics.
While St. John’s prefers to run, the Hoyas have an elite transition defense that can lead to another slog on offense and a game that stays under the total.
PICK: UNDER 139.5
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
