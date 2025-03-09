St. Thomas (MN) vs. Omaha Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for Summit League Final
The top two seeds in the Summit League Tournament will face off in the final tonight. Omaha has already clinched the NCAA Tournament berth due to St. Thomas-Minnesota being ineligible as it finishes its transition to Division 1 basketball, but they can still be crowned conference tournament champions.
Omaha and St. Thomas-Minnesota were the two best teams in the conference all season long, and now they'll face off one more time. The two teams split their regular season series. The Mavericks won the first game back on January 23, but then the Tommies got their revenge, getting the win in the rematch on February 15
Let's take a look at the odds, key players, and my best bet for this Summit League Final.
St. Thomas-Minnesota vs. Omaha Odds, Spread, and Total for Summit League Final
Odds via BetMGM Sportsbook
Spread
- St. Thomas-Minnesota -4.5 (-105)
- Omaha +4.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- St. Thomas-Minnesota -190
- Omaha +155
Total
- OVER 150.5 (-110)
- UNDER 150.5 (-110)
St. Thomas-Minnesota vs. Omaha How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, March 9
- Game Time: 9:00 PM EST
- Venue: Denny Sanford Premier Center
- How to Watch (TV): CBSSN
- St. Thomas-Minnesota Record: 24-9 (12-4 Conference)
- Omaha Record: 21-12 (13-3 Conference)
St. Thomas-Minnesota vs. Omaha Key Players to Watch
St. Thomas-Minnesota
Kendall Blue: The Tommies' guard caught fire in the semifinal against North Dakota, putting up 21 points while shooting 57.1% from the field. Can he put together another big game in the final tonight?
Omaha
Marquel Sutton: Marquel Sutton is the most important player on this Omaha team. He leads the team in points (19.1) and rebounds (7.7) per game. He's been red-hot in the tournament so far as well, recording 28 points and 11 rebounds against Kansas City and then 19 points and eight rebounds against South Dakota.
St. Thomas-Minnesota vs. Omaha Prediction and Pick
If I had to pick a side, I'd lay the points with St. Thomas-Minnesota, but I like the OVER quite a bit better. Both teams are all offense and little defense, evidenced by where they rank in Floor%, which measures the percentage of a team's possessions that result in at least one point being scored. The Tommies and Mavericks rank 38th and 57th in Floor% but then also rank 226th and 258th in opponent Floor%.
St. Thomas is also one of the best shooting teams in the country. They enter this game ranking third in all of college basketball in effective field goal percentage at 58.1%.
In the two regular season games between these teams, a combined 167 and 179 points were scored. That's why I find it odd that the total is set at just 150.5 for the rubber match. Give me the OVER.
Pick: OVER 150.5 (-110) via BetMGM
As a new BetMGM user, you can now claim up to $1,500 in bonus bets when you create an account using BetMGM bonus code SI1500, deposit at least $10, and place a real money wager. If you lose your bet, BetMGM will return your entire stake as bonus bets.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
