Stanford vs. BYU Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 2
There’s no easing into Week 2 for Stanford. The Cardinal step into Provo already looking rattled after a collapse at Hawaii, and now they’re staring at a 20.5-point spread against a program that looks the polar opposite of steady.
BYU didn’t just coast in its opener; it dismantled Portland State in a way that looked effortless and organized.
The contrast in structure, confidence, and continuity sets the stage for a lopsided matchup that could get out of hand quickly.
Stanford vs. BYU Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Stanford +20.5 (-110)
- BYU -20.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Stanford (+810)
- BYU (-1450)
Total
- Over 45.5 (-110)
- Under 45.5 (-110)
Stanford vs. BYU How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, September 6, 2025
- Game Time: 10:15 p.m. ET
- Venue: LaVell Edwards Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Stanford Record: 0-1
- BYU Record: 1-0
Stanford vs. BYU Key Player to Watch
Bear Bachmeier, Quarterback – BYU
Stanford’s former quarterback commit turned BYU starter now faces the very program that failed to give him stability, and his debut couldn’t have been scripted better: five touchdowns on just 11 throws plus his legs turning broken plays into highlights. That efficiency, even against an FCS defense, showed comfort in Sitake’s system and a quick grasp of BYU’s rhythm. His ability to stretch the field will be critical against a Stanford secondary that statistically limits explosive plays but showed breakdowns in Week 0. Just as important is his rushing threat — BYU’s backs are chewing through defenses, and adding Bachmeier to that equation forces linebackers into constant hesitation.
Stanford vs. BYU Prediction and Pick
It’s hard to find an angle where Stanford stays within it without BYU outright stalling itself. The Cardinal were simply lifeless against Hawaii, managing 3.9 yards per play, and the lack of cohesion from an interim staff was glaring. That’s the wrong recipe against a defense that already owns the nation’s highest rate of tackles for loss and a secondary that picked off 22 passes last year. Stanford’s lone bright spot was Micah Ford’s rushing production, but BYU just held an opponent to negative rushing yards — expect those lanes to be slammed shut.
Meanwhile, the Cougars’ ground game is averaging absurd chunk plays, and Bachmeier’s dual-threat element only makes their drives harder to defend. With BYU’s ability to control tempo, generate short fields, and force turnovers, this feels less like a sweat on a big number and more like a showcase of a top-20 caliber team flexing early.
Pick: BYU -20.5 (-110 at FanDuel)
Create a new FanDuel Sportsbook account, and you can get $300 in bonus bets if you win your first $5 wager. Download the FanDuel app and deposit a minimum of $5 to claim your FanDuel Promo Code today.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.