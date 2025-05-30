Stanley Cup Final Odds and Prediction: Oilers Favored in Rematch vs. Panthers
The Stanley Cup Final is officially set, and no, you're not experiencing déjà vu; we have a rematch from last year's final on our hands.
Both the Edmonton Oilers and Florida Panthers tore through their respective Conference Final opponents, winning each series in five games. Now, they'll face each other in the Stanley Cup Final for the second straight year.
In 2024, the Panthers got off to a 3-0 series lead against the Oilers before Edmonton stormed back to win three-straight and force a Game 7. The Panthers recovered just in time, beating the Oilers in Game 7 to claim their first Stanley Cup in franchise history.
Will we see a similar result this time around? Let's find out what the oddsmakers think.
Oilers vs. Panthers Stanley Cup Odds
- Oilers -114
- Panthers -106
The Oilers are set as slight favorites to get their revenge in the rematch. At -114 odds, Edmonton has an implied probability of 53.27% of winning its first Stanley Cup since 1990.
Oilers vs. Panthers Stanley Cup Prediction
A few things are working in the Oilers' advantage this time around that should make Panthers fans nervous.
First, the Oilers have home ice advantage this time around. Last year, the Panthers were Atlantic Division champions, giving them the higher seed in the Cup Final. That helped them get off to a hot start in the series with the first two games being on their home ice, and it also gave them an edge in Game 7. This year, it's the Oilers who have earned the right to host the first two games as well as Game 7, if it comes to it.
Secondly, the Oilers have been getting plenty of scoring from their supporting cast this time around. Last year, Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl made up for 30.93% of the Oilers' postseason points. This year, they account for 28.81% of points with the likes of players like Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Corey Perry stepping up in a big way.
Finally, what could be the difference maker has been the play of their goaltender, Stuart Skinner. Since being put back in the net halfway through the second-round series against the Vegas Golden Knights, Stuart Skinner has been on fire. He has recorded three shutouts in his last seven starts and has allowed more than a single goal just twice in that stretch. If he can continue that level of play in the finals against the Panthers, the Oilers are going to be in a great spot.
History is also on Edmonton's side. Two all-time great players, Wayne Gretzky and Sidney Crosby, both won their first Stanley Cups in a rematch against a team that defeated them in the final the year prior.
Who am I to go against history? I'll bet the Oilers to get the job done.
Pick: Oilers -118 via FanDuel
