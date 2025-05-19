Stanley Cup Odds Ahead of Conference Finals: Panthers Favored to Go Back-to-Back After Eliminating Maple Leafs
It's been an electric first two rounds of the NHL Playoffs, and now just four teams remain in contention to win the Stanley Cup; the Florida Panthers, Carolina Hurricanes, Dallas Stars, and Edmonton Oilers.
There are no surprises in the final four and plenty of familiar faces. In fact, three of the four teams played in last year's conference finals and we have a chance of seeing a Stanley Cup Final rematch between the Panthers and Oilers.
With that in mind, let's take a look at the updated odds to win the Stanley Cup.
Updated Stanley Cup Odds
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
- Panthers +230
- Oilers +265
- Stars +290
- Hurricanes +320
Panthers Favored to Win 2025 Stanley Cup
The Panthers were the Stanley Cup favorites ahead of Round 2, and they find themselves in that spot again ahead of the conference finals. At +230 odds, they have an implied probability of 30.3% of lifting Lord Stanley's Cup.
With that being said, all four teams have similar odds. The Hurricanes have the longest odds at +320, an implied probability of 23.81%, meaning less than 7% probability separates the team with the best chance and the team with the worst chance.
Strap in for some elite-level hockey the next couple of weeks.
NHL Conference Final Series Odds
- Panthers -125
- Hurricanes +105
- Oilers -110
- Stars -110
The Panthers are slight favorites against the Hurricanes in the Eastern Conference Final, while the Western Conference Final between the Oilers and Stars is set as a coin flip.
