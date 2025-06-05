Steelers' Super Bowl Odds Make Major Jump Following Reported Aaron Rodgers Signing
The Pittsburgh Steelers finally got their guy.
NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported on Thursday afternoon that quarterback Aaron Rodgers is set to sign a deal with the Steelers ahead of the team's minicamp next week. The move finally gives the Steelers the starting quarterback they needed after they opted not to take one early in the 2025 NFL Draft.
While many speculated that Rodgers would end up in Pittsburgh in the 2025 season, the former New York Jets and Green Bay Packers signal-caller took quite some time to make a decision in free agency.
2025 Pittsburgh Steelers Super Bowl Odds
Following the report that Rodgers will sign with the Steelers, oddsmakers at DraftKings moved Pittsburgh to +4000 to win the Super Bowl in the 2025 season. That's a pretty significant jump from where Pittsburgh was after the first round of the NFL Draft (+4500).
Pittsburgh's win total for the 2025 season is set at 8.5, which is notable since Mike Tomlin has never finished under .500 in his coaching career. Pittsburgh is +110 to finish with more than eight wins at DraftKings.
There is another interesting wrinkle in Rodgers' decision -- the Steelers are slated to play the Jets in Week 1 of the 2025 season. Rodgers will have a chance to get revenge on his former team, which released him this offseason.
In that Week 1 matchup, oddsmakers have the Steelers set as three-point favorites on the road.
While Rodgers didn't have a terrible season statistically in 2025, the Jets did not have much success with him. The veteran quarterback threw for 3,897 yards, 28 scores and 11 interceptions, but the Jets were just 5-12.
A four-time league MVP, Rodgers does give the Steelers a better option than Mason Rudolph at quarterback in 2025. However, it's pretty clear this move is a short-term one for the Steelers given Rodgers' age.
Pittsburgh is third in the odds to win the AFC North division in the 2025 season, but the Steelers' outlook in 2025 is a little better now that Rodgers is officially in the fold.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Are you new to DraftKings? Sign up today and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $200 in bonus bets. Win or lose, DraftKings will issue six $25 bonus bets instantly.