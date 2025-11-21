Steelers vs. Bears Final Score Prediction for NFL Week 12 (Can Chicago Cover?)
The Chicago Bears are in control of the NFC North after edging out the Minnesota Vikings with a two-point victory in Week 11. Now they’ll enter Week 12 as 3-point favorites against the Pittsburgh Steelers with a chance to extend their current winning streak to four games. Can they continue to distance themselves from the Vikings and Green Bay Packers?
Chicago has found its footing again after the Baltimore Ravens ended its four-game winning streak in Lamar Jackson’s return to the gridiron. The Bears have one of the NFL’s most productive offenses and hardly ever turns the ball over while their defense leads the league in takeaways with 22. The Steelers are just holding on to their narrow lead in the AFC North and need a win to hold off the surging Ravens.
Here’s our score prediction for the matchup ahead of kickoff.
Steelers vs. Bears Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Steelers: +3 (-115)
- Bears: -3 (-105)
Moneyline
- Steelers: +130
- Bears: -155
Total
- 44.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
Chicago hasn’t covered in back-to-back weeks since Week 7 while Pittsburgh hasn’t since Week 6. The UNDER has hit in three of the Bears’ four home games.
Steelers vs. Bears Final Score Prediction
Pittsburgh is 2-2 on the road but has lost two straight away games since it barely edged out the New York Jets in Week 1 and topped a lesser version of the New England Patriots. The Steelers have since lost to the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Chargers on the road.
This matchup is far from ideal for the Steelers, as they have a bottom five offense and a defense that’s giving up the fifth most (368.1) yards per game. Only four teams have racked up more yards per game (373.8) than the Bears this season.
Chicago has turned things around and gotten into a rhythm since it lost its first two games of the season and can cover the spread in a win on Sunday.
Final Score Prediction: Bears 24, Steelers 17
