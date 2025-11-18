Steelers vs. Bears Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 12
The Chicago Bears are suddenly atop the NFC North at 7-3 after an upset win in Minnesota. Meanwhile, the Pittsburgh Steelers took care of business at home against the Bengals following a road loss to the Chargers.
The Bears have now won three games in a row and seven of their last eight.
Can Chicago keep it up against Pittsburgh?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, a player to watch, betting trends and my prediction for this matchup in Week 12.
Steelers vs. Bears Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Steelers +3 (-115)
- Bears -3 (-105)
Moneyline
- Steelers: +130
- Bears: -155
Total
- 45.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Steelers vs. Bears How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, November 23
- Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
- Venue: Soldier Field
- How to Watch (TV): CBS
- Steelers record: 6-4
- Bears record: 7-3
Steelers vs. Bears Betting Trends
- The Steelers are 5-5 against the spread this season.
- The Bears are 6-4 against the spread this season.
- The OVER is 5-5 in the Steelers' games this season.
- The UNDER is 5-5 in the Bears' games this season.
- The Steelers are 1-3 against the spread on the road this season.
- The Bears are 3-1 against the spread at home this season.
Steelers vs. Bears Injury Reports
Steelers Injury Report
- Darius Slay – out
- Alex Highsmith – out
- Cole Holcomb – out
- Jaylen Warren – questionable
- Aaron Rodgers – questionable
- Brandin Echols – questionable
- Ke’Shawn Williams – questionable
Bears Injury Report
- Jahdae Walker – out
- T.J. Edwards – out
- Tyrique Stevenson – questionable
Steelers vs. Bears Key Player to Watch
Caleb Williams, Quarterback, Chicago Bears
Caleb Williams had arguably his worst game of the season on Sunday in Minnesota. He completed just 16 of 32 passes for 193 yards, but he did take care of the football with no interceptions.
Williams now leads the Bears into battle against a Steelers defense allowing the most passing yards per game this season (261.7). They held Joe Flacco under 200 yards on Sunday, but I’m not so sure they’ll be able to do that against Williams and the Bears.
It’s officially Williams’ team now in Chicago as he has the Bears atop the NFC North. We’ll see if he can keep them there this week.
Steelers vs. Bears Prediction and Pick
Home-field advantage has been key for both of these teams this season. The Bears are 3-1 at home and 4-2 on the road, while the Steelers are 2-2 on the road and 4-2 at home.
Chicago just continues to find ways to win football games. It’s not pretty, but wins are wins at the end of the day.
After beating the Jets and Patriots on the road in September, the Steelers lost in Cincinnati and Los Angeles, falling 25-10 as just three-point underdogs to the Chargers. I’ll take the Bears to keep things up at home on Sunday afternoon.
Pick: Bears -3 (-105)
