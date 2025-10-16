Steelers vs. Bengals Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for Thursday Night Football in NFL Week 7
Thursday Night Football in Week 7 features an AFC North battle between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cincinnati Bengals, and oddsmakers have set the total in this matchup at 43.5.
Cincy has been one of the worst teams in the NFL on offense (31st in EPA/Play) and defense (29th in EPA/Play) this season, but it did look a little better in Week 6 with Joe Flacco making his first start with the franchise after a trade with the Cleveland Browns.
Flacco threw a pair of touchdowns, and the Bengals are hoping to get something rolling on offense against a Steelers team that is 4-1 and coming off a strong showing against the Cleveland Browns in Week 6.
Let’s dive into some anytime touchdown scorer picks for this standalone matchup in the NFL in Week 7.
Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for Steelers vs. Bengals
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Ja’Marr Chase Anytime TD (+135)
- Darnell Washington Anytime TD (+370)
- Tee Higgins Anytime TD (+205)
Ja’Marr Chase Anytime TD (+135)
Bengals superstar Ja’Marr Chase is one of the safest bets in the NFL to find the end zone week in and week out, as he commands a massive target share in this offense.
Chase has 16 catches on 22 targets in his last two games, finding the end zone three times in the process.
He showed a really solid rapport with Flacco in Week 6, catching 10 of the 12 passes thrown his way for 94 yards and a score. Chase has four touchdowns this season, but he’s been able to make things happen in garbage time the last two weeks with the Bengals forced to throw the ball.
I could see a similar outcome in Week 7, and Chase’s pure volume is enough to take him at plus money to score for the fifth time in 2025.
Darnell Washington Anytime TD (+370)
If you’re looking for a dark horse to find the end zone on Thursday night, Steelers tight end Darnell Washington is the best one on the board.
The third-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft has carved out a pretty big role in this offense as of late, playing 90.6 percent of the snaps in Week 4 and 79.7 percent of the snaps in Week 6. In those two games, he’s hauled in six of his eight targets for 82 yards.
Washington had just one target over the first three games of the season, so the sudden uptick in usage is worth keeping an eye on in Week 7.
The Bengals have allowed 13 passing touchdowns this season – tied for the fourth-most in the NFL – and they have given up 395 yards and five scores to the tight end position in 2025.
Last week, Tucker Kraft found the end zone against Cincinnati in the Packers’ win. I think Washington is worth a dart throw as he has turned himself into a focal point in this offense, receiving five targets in Week 6.
Tee Higgins Anytime TD (+205)
Tee Higgins had his best game of the 2025 season in Week 6, catching a season-high five passes for 62 yards on eight targets.
Higgins has found the end zone twice already in the 2025 season, and there is no doubt that Flacco makes him a much more reliable option on the outside than he was with Jake Browning under center.
The Steelers have given up just seven passing touchdowns this season, but similar to the Chase pick, Cincy is likely going to be behind and throwing the ball a ton on Thursday.
I’ll buy low on Higgins after a strong showing in Week 6.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
