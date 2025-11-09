Steelers vs. Chargers Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for Sunday Night Football in NFL Week 10
Will NFL fans and bettors see a high-scoring game on Sunday Night Football in Week 10?
The Los Angeles Chargers and Pittsburgh Steelers face off in a battle of AFC playoff contenders, and these teams have allowed the 14th (L.A.) and 13th (Pittsburgh) most points in the league this season.
There are a ton of intriguing players to bet on to score a touchdown in Week 10, especially the Chargers’ pass-catching group of Ladd McConkey, Keenan Allen, Quentin Johnston and Oronde Gadsden II.
On the Steelers’ side, Aaron Rodgers has thrown 17 touchdowns in eight games, and he’s looking to build on a huge upset win over the Indianapolis Colts in Week 9.
Let’s break down each of my favorite players to bet on to find the end zone in this primetime matchup on Sunday.
Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for Steelers vs. Chargers
- Jaylen Warren Anytime TD (+125)
- Oronde Gadsden II Anytime TD (+165)
- Quentin Johnston Anytime TD (+205)
Jaylen Warren Anytime TD (+125)
This is a great matchup for Jaylen Warren, and the Chargers have given up 10 rushing scores in nine games while allowing 4.9 yards per carry (the sixth-most in the NFL).
Warren found the end zone twice on the ground in Week 9, but he’s scored just three total times this season. So, there is some risk involved since he’s all the way down at the price of +125.
Still, the Steelers have given Warren 16, 13 and 16 carries in the last three weeks and he has at least 13 touches in every game this season. That kind of volume makes Warren an attractive bet against such a weak run defense on Sunday night.
Oronde Gadsden II Anytime TD (+165)
Chargers tight end Oronde Gadsden II has become a focal part of the team’s offense in recent weeks.
Over the last four games, he has 27 targets, 24 receptions, 377 receiving yards and two scores, finding the end zone in Week 7 and Week 8. Even though he failed to score in Week 9, he still finished with five catches for 68 yards.
Gadsden has a great matchup against a Pittsburgh defense that has given up 14 passing touchdowns this season, including six to the tight end position. In fact, the Steelers 50 catches for 581 yards to tight ends, the sixth-most yards in the NFL.
I think this could be a breakout game for Gadsden, who is establishing himself as a reliable option in this offense.
Quentin Johnston Anytime TD (+205)
If you’re going to bet on one of the Chargers’ wide receivers in this game, Quentin Johnston is worth a dart throw at +205 to score.
While the former first-round pick has seen his snap share decrease since he missed a game with an injury, he still has six scores in the 2025 season and found the end zone in Week 9. Johnston finished that game with four catches for 53 yards and a score.
Justin Herbert has found Johnston for a touchdown in five of the eight games that the receiver has played in, so this is a pretty favorable price against a Pittsburgh defense that has allowed the fourth-most passing yards in the league in 2025.
