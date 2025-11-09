Steelers vs. Chargers Final Score Prediction for NFL Week 10 (Can Pittsburgh Cover?)
Two AFC playoff contenders face off on Sunday Night Football in Week 10, as the Los Angeles Chargers and Justin Herbert host Aaron Rodgers and the Pittsburgh Steelers.
The Chargers are 6-3 this season, but they’ve been ravaged by injuries, losing starting tackles Joe Alt and Rashawn Slater for the rest of the season. Plus, the team is down starting running back Omarion Hampton and backup running back Najee Harris.
Not ideal!
Still, oddsmakers have set the Chargers as favorites at home in Week 10 against a Pittsburgh team that is in first place in the AFC North at 5-3. The Steelers are coming off an impressive win in Week 9 against the Indianapolis Colts, playing by far their best defensive game of the season, turning Daniel Jones over multiple times.
Is that a sign of things to come for the Steelers as they look to lock up a playoff spot in the AFC in the second half of the season? If so, the Chargers could be in trouble with their already shorthanded offense.
All season long, the SI Betting team is attempting to predict the final score of every game as a fun way to help bettors make a decision on their spread and total bets.
Here’s a look at how I think this Sunday Night Football matchup will go between the Steelers and Chargers.
Steelers vs. Chargers Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Steelers +3 (-112)
- Chargers -3 (-108)
Moneyline
- Steelers: +142
- Chargers: -170
Total
- 45.5 (Over -105/Under -115)
There hasn’t been much line movement in this game, even with Joe Alt being ruled out for the season for Los Angeles. The Chargers are in the mix for the top spot in the AFC, but they are not great against the spread (3-5-1) this season.
Meanwhile, the Steelers are 4-4 against the spread and 2-1 against the number as underdogs with Aaron Rodgers under center.
Steelers vs. Chargers Final Score Prediction
Earlier this week, SI’s NFL betting insider Iain MacMillan shared his favorite pick for this matchup in his Road to 272 column, and he’s betting on the Steelers to cover on the road:
The Los Angeles Chargers have a real problem ahead of them with Joe Alt joining Rashawn Slater on the IR. Now, they're without their two starting offensive tackles, which is terrible news for the team, which is already allowing the highest pressure rate per dropback at 26.5%. Now, they have to take on one of the best pass rushes in the NFL. The Steelers, spearheaded by T.J. Watt, have a pressure rate of 22.7% while sporting the third most sacks in the league this season with 27.
If the Steelers can create pressure on Justin Herbert, which all signs point to them being able to do so, this game is going to be a close one on Sunday Night Football.
It's also worth noting that the Chargers' defense has regressed ever since the strong start to the season. They rank 17th in defensive DVOA while allowing 5.2 yards per play.
I have a hard time betting on the Chargers given their ATS record and all of the injuries they’ve dealt with on offense.
Pittsburgh’s defense was elite in Week 9, and it may be turning a corner as the second half of the season gets underway. I’d take the points with Pittsburgh on Sunday night, but bettors shouldn’t be shocked if Rodgers and company pull off an upset in this matchup.
Final Score Prediction: Steelers 23, Chargers 19
