Steelers vs. Chargers Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 10
The Los Angeles Chargers are now without their starting two tackles, with Joe Alt sidelined for the season with an injury. They have tried to remedy the situation by trading for Trevor Penning on Tuesday's trade deadline.
Penning will get put to the test in the Week 10 edition of Sunday Night Football when the Chargers take on one of the best pass rushes in the league. Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for Steelers vs. Chargers.
Steelers vs. Chargers Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Steelers +3 (-112)
- Chargers -3 (-109)
Moneyline
- Steelers +130
- Chargers -157
Total
- OVER 45 (-112)
- UNDER 45 (-109)
Steelers vs. Chargers How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, November 9
- Game Time: 8:20 pm ET
- Venue: SoFi Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): NBC/Peacock
- Steelers Record: 5-3
- Chargers Record: 6-3
Steelers vs. Chargers Betting Trends
- Steelers are 4-2 ATS in their last six games
- Steelers are 4-1 ATS in their last five games vs. Chargers
- Steelers are 7-1 ATS in their last road games vs. Chargers
- Chargers are 1-5 ATS in their last six games
- The OVER is 4-1 in the Chargers' last five games
Steelers vs. Chargers Injury Reports
Steelers Injury Report
- Scotty Miller, WR - Questionable
- Cole Holcomb, LB - Questionable
- Jabrill Peppers, S - Questionable
- Chuck Clark, S - Questionable
- Isaac Seumalo, G - Questionable
Chargers Injury Report
- Rick Lovato, LS - Reserve
- Tarheeb Still, CB - Questionable
- Tony Jefferson, S - Questionable
- Will Dissly, TE - Questionable
- Mekhi Becton, G - Questionable
Steelers vs. Chargers Key Player to Watch
- T.J. Watt, DE - Pittsburgh Steelers
This could end up being a huge game for the Steelers' pass-rusher, T.J. Watt, who now gets to go up against a Chargers' offensive line that has allowed the highest pressure rate in the NFL. Watt has five sacks, six tackles for a loss, two forced fumbles, four pass deflections, and an interception this season.
Steelers vs. Chargers Prediction and Pick
In this week's edition of the Road to 272 Bets, I broke down why I'm taking the field goal with the Steelers:
The Los Angeles Chargers have a real problem ahead of them with Joe Alt joining Rashawn Slater on the IR. Now, they're without their two starting offensive tackles, which is terrible news for the team, which is already allowing the highest pressure rate per dropback at 26.5%. Now, they have to take on one of the best pass rushes in the NFL. The Steelers, spearheaded by T.J. Watt, have a pressure rate of 22.7% while sporting the third most sacks in the league this season with 27.
If the Steelers can create pressure on Justin Herbert, which all signs point to them being able to do so, this game is going to be a close one on Sunday Night Football.
It's also worth noting that the Chargers' defense has regressed ever since the strong start to the season. They rank 17th in defensive DVOA while allowing 5.2 yards per play.
Pick: Steelers +3 (-112) via Caesars
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
