Steelers vs. Commanders Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 10
The Pittsburgh Steelers and Washington Commanders will face-off in a Week 10 duel between two teams who are surprisingly leading their divisions at this point of the season.
The Steelers continue to win games most people don't expect them to win and Mike Tomlin's decision to start Russell Wilson in their last two games has looked like a genius move thus far. Meanwhile, Jayden Daniels is in the midst of one of the best rookie seasons at quarterback we've ever seen and they now lead the NFC East at 7-2.
With that being said, the Commanders have had a relatively easy schedule to start the season. A win against the 6-2 Steelers would go a long way in solidifying their claim as being a Super Bowl contender.
Let's dive into everything you need to know to bet on this game, including my best bet.
Steelers vs. Commanders Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Steelers +3 (-115)
- Commanders -3 (-105)
Moneyline
- Steelers +134
- Commanders -158
Total
- OVER 45.5 (-108)
- UNDER 45.5 (-112)
Steelers vs. Commanders How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, November 10
- Game Time: 1:00 pm et
- Venue: Northwest Stadium
- How to Watch: CBS
- Steelers Record: 6-2
- Commanders Record: 7-2
Steelers vs. Commanders Betting Trends
- Steelers are 9-3 ATS in their last 12 games
- The OVER is 4-1 in the Steelers' last five games
- Steelers are 5-2 ATS in their last seven road games
- The UNDER is 13-6 in the Steelers' last 19 games vs. NFC East opponents
- Commanders are 7-0-1 ATS in their last eight games
- The OVER is 5-2 in the Commanders' last seven games
Steelers vs. Commanders Injury Reports
Steelers Injury Report
- Cordarrelle Patterson, RB - Questionable
- Nick Herbig, LB - Questionable
- Zach Frazier, C - Questionable
- Justin Fields, QB - Questionable
- Roman Wilson, WR - IR
Commanders Injury Report
- Marshon Lattimore, CB - Questionable
- Brian Robinson Jr., RB - Questionable
- Cornelius Lucas, OT - Questionable
- Javontae Jean-Baptiste, DE - IR
- Jonathan Allen, DT - IR
Steelers vs. Commanders Key Players to Watch
Pittsburgh Steelers
Russell Wilson: The Steelers quarterback has been fantastic in his two starts this season, averaging 271.0 passing yards per game with a quarterback rating of 111.9. People still have questions surrounding his ability to keep this level of play up, but if he can, the Steelers are going to start being contenders that should be taken seriously.
Washington Commanders
Noah Brown: The Commanders receiver is starting to establish himself as the No. 2 option in the passing game for the Commanders. He's coming off a performance against the Giants where he hauled in five receptions for 60 yards.
Steelers vs. Commanders Prediction and Pick
In this week's edition of the "Road to 272 Bets", I broke down why I'm betting on the total in this game instead of picking a side:
In a game between two teams who I believe are overperforming this season, I'm going to take the UNDER. There has been a repeated belief, one which I've admittedly fallen for, that the Commanders' defense is one of the worst in the NFL when in fact, they've improved throughout the season and rank inside the top 15 in most metrics since Week 6. The total in this game indicates their defense is still a bottom-10 unit and I don't think that's true any longer.
Offensively, Washington is going to see some regression. They have only played one team this season whose defense ranks inside the top 15 in EPA. That team was the Bears and the Commanders were only able to score 18 points, their fewest of the season. Now, they play the Steelers who are sixth in opponent EPA per play and 10th in opponent success rate.
I think we're going to see more of a defensive battle than people expect. Give me the UNDER.
Pick: UNDER 45.5
