Steelers vs. Eagles Best NFL Prop Bets and Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 15
The latest edition of the "Battle of Pennsylvania" is set for Sunday's Week 15 action.
The Eagles are set as betting favorites on their home field against the Steelers and you can find out my best bet for the game in this week's edition of the "Road to 272 Bets".
In this article, we're talking about player props. I have three locked in for this interconfernce showdown, so let's dive into them.
Steelers vs. Eagles Player Prop Bets
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
- A.J. Brown OVER 80.5 Receiving Yards (-114)
- Russell Wilson UNDER 197.5 Passing Yards (-114)
- Jaylen Warren Anytime TD (+290)
A.J. Brown OVER 80.5 Receiving Yards (-114)
A.J. Brown was vocal after the Eagles' Week 14 win against the Panthers, unhappy with how their passing game was performed. Philadelphia may try to rectify that in Week 15 and they would be smart in doing so considering the secondary is the weakness of the Steelers' defense. Pittsburgh allows 6.4 yards per pass attempt this season.
Russell Wilson UNDER 197.5 Passing Yards (-114)
Russell Wilson and the Steelers' offense have a tough matchup ahead of them in the Eagles. They allow the fewest yards per pass attempt in 2024 at 5.5 and they also rank third in both opponent dropback EPA and opponent dropback success rate since Week 6.
The Steelers would be smart to stick to the run game, which means Russell Wilson to stay UNDER his passing yards total seems like a solid bet.
Jaylen Warren Anytime TD (+290)
Jaylen Warren's usage has increased in previous weeks, including the Steelers' Week 14 game against the Browns where he saw 52% of snaps. He's also much more involved in the passing game than Najee Harris. If the Steelers find themselves down to the Eagles, they may keep Warren in the game, getting him the ball in his hand through the passing game.
At almost 3-1 odds, I love this bet.
