Steelers vs. Raiders Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 6 (Bet on Pittsburgh)
The Pittsburgh Steelers have dropped back-to-back games after a 3-0 start, and they’re potentially contemplating a quarterback change even though Justin Fields has played well through the first five weeks.
Week 5 should be a bounce-back spot for the Steelers, who are favored by three points on the road against the Las Vegas Raiders.
The Raiders are also contemplating a quarterback change after veteran Gardner Minshew II was benched for Aidan O’Connell in last week’s blowout loss to the Denver Broncos.
With Pittsburgh firmly in the mix in the AFC playoff picture while the Raiders could be in a full-blown rebuild if Davante Adams is traded, how should we bet on this matchup?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to watch, betting trends and my best bet for this Week 6 clash.
Steelers vs. Raiders Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Steelers -3 (-105)
- Raiders +3 (-115)
Moneyline
- Steelers: -155
- Raiders: +130
Total
- 36.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Steelers vs. Raiders How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, Oct. 13
- Time: 4:05 p.m. EST
- Venue: Allegiant Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): CBS
- Steelers record: 3-2
- Raiders record: 2-3
Steelers vs. Raiders Betting Trends
- The Steelers are 3-2 against the spread this season.
- The Raiders are 2-3 against the spread this season.
- Pittsburgh is 2-1 against the spread on the road this season.
- Las Vegas is 1-1 against the spread as the home team.
- The Raiders are 2-2 against the spread as an underdog this season.
- The UNDER is 4-1 in the Steelers’ games this season.
- The OVER is 3-2 in the Raiders’ games this season.
Steelers vs. Raiders Injury Reports
Steelers Injury Report
- Jaylen Warren – questionable
- Russell Wilson – questionable
- MyCole Pruitt – questionable
- Alex Highsmith – questionable
- Cordarrelle Patterson – questionable
- Nick Herbig – questionable
- DeMarvin Leal – questionable
Raiders Injury Report
- Davante Adams – questionable
- Zamir White – questionable
- Decamerion Richardson – questionable
- Michael Mayer – questionable
- Thayer Munford Jr. – questionable
- Christian Wilkins – questionable
- Tyreik McAllister – questionable
- Divine Deablo – questionable
Steelers vs. Raiders Key Players to Watch
Pittsburgh Steelers
Justin Fields: The Steelers quarterback hasn’t been bad at all in the 2024 season, and he’s on pace for 27 touchdowns and just four interceptions. Yet, there’s a chance he may not start in Week 6. The Steelers need more help in the passing game overall after trading away Diontae Johnson in the offseason.
Las Vegas Raiders
Brock Bowers: It’s unlikely we’ll see Davante Adams in a Raiders uniform in Week 6 – even if he isn’t traded – so that means another heavy workload for rookie tight end Brock Bowers. In Week 5, Bowers had eight catches for 97 yards and a score against the Denver Broncos.
Steelers vs. Raiders Prediction and Pick
If Pittsburgh keeps rolling with Fields – and I think it should – I like the Steelers to cover the spread in this matchup.
Mike Tomlin’s team is 4-2 against the spread as a road favorite over the last four seasons, and Pittsburgh still has an elite defense that is facing an uncertain quarterback room in Week 6.
The Raiders have not been able to move the ball all season long, ranking 28th in yards per carry and in the bottom 10 in the league in yards per play overall on offense. Meanwhile, Pittsburgh has allowed just 73 points over its first five games – the fourth fewest in the NFL.
Pittsburgh’s offense leaves a lot to be desired, especially with the lack of weapons in the passing game, but Denver’s defense dominated the Raiders in Week 5. Plus, rookie Bo Nix had by far his best game as a passer in that matchup, a positive sign for whoever is under center for the Steelers on Sunday.
Given the dysfunction around the Raiders, I’ll gladly bet on Pittsburgh as a field-goal favorite in Week 6.
Pick: Steelers -3 (-105)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.