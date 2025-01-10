Steelers vs. Ravens Final Score Prediction for NFL Wild Card Round (Baltimore Will Steam Roll Pittsburgh)
The Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens will face-off in an AFC North duel on Wild-Card Weekend with the winner advancing to the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs.
The Ravens are set as the biggest favorites in the opening round, but do the Steelers have any chance of pulling off a massive upset? Let's look at the latest odds for the game, and then I'll predict the final score.
Steelers vs. Ravens Odds, Spread, and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Steelers +9.5 (-108)
- Ravens -9.5 (-112)
Moneyline
- Steelers +370
- Ravens -485
Total
- OVER 43.5 (-110)
- UNDER 43.5 (-110)
The Ravens opened as 7.5-point favorites on Sunday, but the line quickly ballooned as high as Ravens -10, but has since settled back down at Ravens -9.5. The total for the game has plummeted three points from 46.5 down to 43.5.
Steelers vs. Ravens Final Score Prediction
In this week's edition of the "Road to Super Bowl 59", I broke down why I'm going to lay the points with the Ravens:
This is shaping up to be the most lopsided game of the playoffs. The Steelers continue their seemingly yearly tradition of stumbling into the playoffs and then getting blown out in the first round. Pittsburgh finished the regular season ranking 23rd in Net Yards per Play (-0.4), the worst mark amongst all postseason teams.
Their offense has had no life of late and now they take on the team that I think is playing the best football in the league. Since Week 10, the Ravens have ranked second in both EPA per play and opponent EPA per play. Their early-season troubles on defense have been fixed and now they're back to playing at the elite level they did in 2023.
In my opinion, the Ravens are the best team the AFC has to offer and they'll prove that on Saturday night.
When it comes to the total, I'm going to go against the line movement and take the OVER. The Steelers' defense isn't as good as many people think, ranking in the middle of the pack in most metrics. The Ravens should have no issue putting up points and while I think Pittsburgh will struggle, Russell Wilson and Co. will put up enough of a fight to cash tickets for OVER bettors.
Final score prediction: Steelers 16, Ravens 31
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!